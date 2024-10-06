Posted in: Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: taboo, Taboo: Horror

Taboo: Horror Released For The Halloween Season

Do you know all things horror? Taboo: Horror will put that knowledge to the test in this custom version made in time for Halloween

Article Summary Taboo: Horror is released just in time for Halloween, offering a spooky twist on the classic word game.

This new version challenges players with horror-themed Guess words, perfect for Halloween enthusiasts.

Be careful not to say Taboo words or face the dreaded screaming buzzer and lose points.

Ideal for Halloween parties, this game mixes horror suspense with fast-paced word-guessing fun.

The Op Games have a brand-new version of Taboo out on the market this month as they challenge horror fans to show off their knowledge in Taboo: Horror. Under special license from Hasbro, the game is the same as you've known for years; only this time, the subject, clues, and taboo words have all been changed to reflect all things horror, whether they be in general, from pop culture, from campfire stories to ancient beliefs. We have more info about this version for you below as it's now available for $35.

Taboo: Horror

Nothing is quite as terrifying as saying the wrong thing in Taboo: Horror. Taking turns to describe one of 900 Guess words, you'll score a point for every one you get correct… but beware, don't say any of the Taboo words, or your opponent will push the screaming buzzer, and you will lose points! Guess Words include objects, locations, and more from across horror… open it up and play if you're brave enough. This terrifying twist on the classic word-guessing game will have players on the edge of their seats as they navigate eerie challenges, spine-tingling forbidden words, and ghastly penalties.

Perfect for Halloween parties or any gathering that craves a good scare, this version of Taboo combines the suspense of horror with the fast-paced excitement of the original game. Just like the original, the goal is to get your teammates to guess the word on the card without uttering any of the forbidden words. But in this twisted version, the words are drawn from the darkest corners of your worst nightmares. If you slip up and say a taboo word, the dreaded buzzer will sound, and your team loses the point. Beware! In Taboo: Horror Edition, that buzzer can be as terrifying as the topics!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!