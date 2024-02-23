Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Glitchr Studio, Taiko Frenzy

Taiko Frenzy Receives New Visual Upgrade In Latest Update

Glitchr Studio has released a new update for the VR drumming game Taiko Frenzy, giving it a visual overhaul with new graphics and more.

VR developer and publisher Glitchr Studio released a new update for Taiko Frenzy, giving the game a visual upgrade in several ways. This is basically an overall improvement to the game's visuals as they have provided it with a new drum look, a new environment, and more. But the update also added the brand-new free-to-play mode, as well as a UI overhaul, a height calibration tool for those who can sit or stand flush with the drum, and other improvements. You can see how it all looks in the latest trailer here as the update is now live and ready to be downloaded via AppLab. Plus, the game will be out soon on Steam.

Taiko Frenzy

Taiko Frenzy is a percussion rhythm game set in a stunning, colorful scenery. Immerse yourself in the world of Japanese folklore with original soundtracks exclusively composed for the game. It delivers an electrifying gameplay that'll make you feel like a true taiko drum virtuoso. Experience the time-honored melodies of Japan with contemporary music genres like rock and electro, creating a harmonious fusion that resonates deep within the player's soul. The base game is free with a few songs included. Players can purchase the Founder Pack to unlock the full game content as it is developed, including all songs and custom track support. The game may become a paid title upon its release, but all Founders will receive the game for free when it is officially launched.

15 Original soundtracks: Easy to learn, hard to master: all tracks will be available in various difficulty levels. 7 are available for free.

Immersive Gameplay: Involvement of your body to realistically convey your connection with the instrument. A Mixed Reality mode is also available to play Taiko in your living room.

Custom tracks support (only for Founders) with a dedicated creation tool.

Seasonal content taking the form of DLC with new tracks and cosmetics.

