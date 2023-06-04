Posted in: Games, Idea Factory, Video Games | Tagged: indie games, Kivano, TailQuest Defense

TailQuest Defense Had Been Released For PC Platforms

Explore and defend this tiny little world in TailQuest Defense, as the game is now available on PC for Steam and GOG.

Indie game developer and publisher Kivano released their latest game this past week as TailQuest Defense has arrived on PC for Steam and GOG. In case you haven't seen this game yet, this is an action-packed tower defense game, in which you will take on the role of the cute and cuddly Nelly. You will explore small worlds within your own tiny world, as you will attempt to defend her world from the invasion of Nands, an army of robots that are kidnapping the fluffy inhabitants of the Riventail. Will you be able to protect this divided world floating in the sky and all who live there? You can attempt to do so on your own in single-player mode or hit up friends to take everything on in co-op. We got more info and the official trailer below as the game is available right now.

TailQuest Defense is an action packed tower defense game in which you play as Nell who tries to defend his world from the invasion of Nands – robots which are kidnapping fluffy inhabitants of the Riventail – a divided world floating in the sky. Stop invaders by placing towers at strategic points around colorful landscapes. Collect hidden treasures, use the environment to your advantage and most importantly, save Nell's fluffy friends! To play in local co-op you need a gamepad and keyboard or two gamepads.

Best game for couch co-op play!

Defeat hundreds of enemies and protect your friends!

Game for everyone! Casual, core and hardcore gamers.

Game without violence.

Colorful and vivid graphics.

Tower defense mixed with puzzle platformer game.

Explore a tiny world full of surprises.

Solve environmental puzzles.

Use the lever and watch the entire level change!

Use special items such as tomato-mines, the bubble gun, and more to stop evil robots!

