Tails of Iron 2 Drops New Overview Trailer Ahead of Launch

Check out the latest trailer for Tails of Iron 2, as we get a better overview of the game ahead of its Steam launch later this week

Article Summary Discover the intense world of Tails of Iron 2, where Arlo battles Dark Wing Bats in an expanded RPG setting.

Experience enhanced combat with elemental effects for unique weapon abilities against formidable foes.

Engage in monster hunting to track and conquer gigantic beasts for rare upgrade materials.

Rebuild Winter's Edge, enhance base structures, and face varied enemies with a new Day and Night System.

Indie game developer Odd Bug Studio and publisher United Label dropped a new trailer for Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers Of Winter. The trailer gives a bit of an overview of the game in general and introduces players to the world and its characters, just in case you haven't checked it out before. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, along with all three major consoles on January 28.

Tails of Iron 2

Set in the aftermath of the original game's southern war between Rat and Frog, Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter builds upon its predecessor's foundations, introducing all-new monster hunting against the gigantic beats of the North while also elevating the franchise's critically acclaimed combat system with a number of new gameplay features. Also returning to the series are the distinctive, gruff tones of multi-award-winning voice actor Doug Cockle (The Witcher 3, Baldur's Gate 3, Alan Wake 2), who once again narrates Arlo's campaign of bloody revenge.

An expanded campaign of violence and revenge – Whiskers of Winter's 'tail' of Arlo's fight against the ferocious Dark Wing Bats is an intense experience featuring a semi-open RPG world set across six varied biomes to explore and new animal factions to discover.

Whiskers of Winter's 'tail' of Arlo's fight against the ferocious Dark Wing Bats is an intense experience featuring a semi-open RPG world set across six varied biomes to explore and new animal factions to discover. Challenging combat – Building upon the series' trademark hardcore combat, Tails of Iron 2 features enhanced weapons gameplay, including four elemental effects (fire, ice, electricity, and poison) to imbue Arlo's arsenal with unique abilities to use against foes.

– Building upon the series' trademark hardcore combat, Tails of Iron 2 features enhanced weapons gameplay, including four elemental effects (fire, ice, electricity, and poison) to imbue Arlo's arsenal with unique abilities to use against foes. NEW Monster hunting gameplay – To tip the balance against the new fanged army of Dark Wing Bats, Arlo can track down and overcome 15 gigantic and challenging beasts to harvest their cadavers for rare upgrade materials.

To tip the balance against the new fanged army of Dark Wing Bats, Arlo can track down and overcome 15 gigantic and challenging beasts to harvest their cadavers for rare upgrade materials. Improved base building – Construct and upgrade the devastated settlement of Winter's Edge to gain access to more powerful items from the smithy, tastier meals in the kitchen, a wider range of powerful traps from the shop, and more!

Construct and upgrade the devastated settlement of Winter's Edge to gain access to more powerful items from the smithy, tastier meals in the kitchen, a wider range of powerful traps from the shop, and more! New Day and Night System – Arlo will face different foes depending on the time of day, with more enemy types added as additional monsters are hunted down and vanquished.

