Tales Of Symphonia Remastered Will Be Coming To Consoles

Bandai Namco announced today that they will be releasing Tales Of Symphonia Remastered for consoles this February. The company debuted the video today, which you can check out down at the bottom, showing off a completely remastered version of the classic Game Cube title. There doesn't appear to be anything new added to the game, which is alright, there doesn't need to be for it to be remastered. But kinda odd the devs didn't decide to put some extra content in here for modern consoles. YOu can check out a new Q&A from the Bandai Namco team where they answer more questions about it, as we have a couple of snippets from that Q&A below. The game will be released on all three major consoles, including next-gen, on February 17th, 2023.

"In Tales Of Symphonia Remastered, players will follow the adventures of Lloyd Irving and his friends as they embark on a worldwide adventure filled with unforgettable characters and an emotionally charged storyline. The title is set in the world of Sylvarant, a dying land in dire need of a constant source of mana, where legend dictates that a Chosen One will appear to regenerate and restore the world. Tales Of Symphonia Remastered will feature inspired anime cutscenes, endearing characters, and a unique art style originally designed by renowned artist Kosuke Fujishima in stunning detail. In the game, players explore the world of Sylvarant and take on powerful foes as they fight to bring it back from the brink of destruction. Classic JRPG gameplay puts hundreds of attack and magic combinations at players' fingertips in real-time battles. Tales Of Symphonia Remastered will also feature "couch co-op" local multiplayer for up to four players."

"We really appreciate the enthusiasm shared by Tales fans worldwide on wanting to experience our portfolio of games on modern platforms. As of now, we are focusing wholly on the release of Tales Of Symphonia Remastered, though we are always happy to hear what our community would love to see for future games. Players can look forward to sharper and crisper in-game visuals when compared to our earlier Tales Of Symphonia Chronicles and Steam releases, including enhanced character models and environments such as the town and the overworld. There are also improved controls for navigating the Elemental Cargo ship so players can easily travel the seas. Other enhancements made include skipping events and cutscenes, additional save screen information, and minor quality-of-life improvements."