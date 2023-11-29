Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Avalon Television, Scallywag Arcade, taskmaster

Taskmaster Announces Its Own VR Game In 2024

Scallywag Arcade annoucned this morning that the famed British TV series Taskmaster will be getting it's own VR game in 2024.

Article Summary Taskmaster gets immersive with a new VR game announced for 2024 by Scallywag Arcade.

VR game will feature beloved hosts Greg Davies and Alex Horne and their iconic challenges.

Experience being a Taskmaster contestant with familiar and VR-exclusive tasks.

Game set for Meta Quest 2 & 3, Steam VR with a sneak peek trailer currently available.

This morning, Avalon Television and VR developer Scallywag Arcade confirmed that the British TV show Taskmaster would be getting a VR game. Known worldwide as one of the hardest game shows in the history of television, the show's hosts Greg Davies and Alex Horne put five comedians every season through a series of near-impossible challenges and allow the hilarity to ensue. The contestants come up with complicated, dumbfounded, and occasionally brilliant ways to achieve the tasks. All to get points and eventually try to win a trophy of Greg's head. Which is so prestigious that we saw it sitting in one of the previous winners' sheds, laying on its side like a discarded rake that doesn't do the job as well anymore, but you keep it anyway because you're too lazy to toss it or buy a new one. Hopefully, Davies and Horne are reading this intro and appreciate the length we've gone to in order to copy one of the monologues that start the show. We'd have a sight gag here, but you'll have to settle for their VR counterparts as the joke.

Now the show will put you in the hotseat as one of the contestants on Taskmaster VR. Not a ton of information was released about the game, but it doesn't take a lot of work to put together what you'll be doing according to the trailer. You'll take on multiple tasks presented (and voiced) by Davies and Horne, as you attempt to convince them you did your best and score points. The tasks include a lot of old favorites from the past, and new tasks you can only do in VR, on location in VR versions of both the theater and the Taskmaster House in Chiswick. The game doesn't have a release date beyond the idea it will be out in 2024, but it will be released on Meta Quest 2 & 3, as well as Steam VR. Enjoy the trailer as we now wait for more info.

