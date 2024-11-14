Posted in: Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fortnite Creative, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Islands Arrive in Fortnite Creative

The heroes in a half-shell are jumping onto the island, so to speak, as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles islands are in Fortnite Creative

Article Summary Explore new TMNT islands in Fortnite Creative, a collaboration with Paramount.

Play TMNT Dimensions [Roguelike] with mythic weapons and defeat Shredder.

Use TMNT templates and assets to build epic arcade experiences.

Spawn Turtles NPCs and try new post-processing effects for a comic feel.

Those of you looking for some heroic mutant action in Fortnite now have some new islands to play on, as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Islands have come to Fortnite Creative. This new collaboration with Paramount brings in assets from the franchise, as well as a new experience for you within the game's creative sphere developed by Spiral House. This is basically a fun experience that will take you back to several eras of the TMNT, with an arcade experience to boot, but like a lot of creative movements, it'll only be around for a short time. We have more details here and more from their blog, as you can play the island with the code below.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Fortnite Creative

New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles islands have just dropped and are available to play now in Fortnite, including TMNT Dimensions [Roguelike] (8651-4809-2485)! Dive into this intense roguelike beat 'em up where you'll fight with mythic TMNT weapons, defeat enemies to earn coins, and spend them to unlock permanent upgrades, power-ups, and better weapons. Build your lair, aim for the perfect run to defeat Shredder, and bask in a well-earned victory!

TMNT templates, weapons, devices, Prefabs, Galleries, and bad guy NPCs have arrived straight from the sewers of New York, ready for you to use in building a classic arcade experience. Where will you take players in your turtle adventures? Surfing the sewers, delivering pizzas downtown? Maybe battling baddies on New York City rooftops? The options are limitless. In homage to TMNT's rich comic book history, we're also releasing two post-processing effects to bring that distinctive look and feel to your experience. You can also spawn iconic Turtles NPCs to populate your island. Use the new TMNT-themed assets alongside your favorite UEFN and Fortnite Creative devices and tools to create something Turtley awesome!

