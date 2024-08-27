Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Super Evil Megacorp, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate Devs Talk Content

The team behind Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate posted a blog detailing their future content plans for the game

Article Summary Super Evil Megacorp discusses future content for TMNT: Splintered Fate, including a roadmap without set dates.

Expect new DLC packs, console expansions, and other features to extend the game's lifespan into 2025.

Steam version will include over 90 achievements and be fully compatible with the Steam Deck.

Online matchmaking and a new Challenge Mode will be added to enhance multiplayer experiences.

Super Evil Megacorp posted a new blog this week about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, discussing the future content of the game. The devs basically went into detail of the content they look ot bring to the game the rest of the year and going into 2025. This included a sort of roadmap that didn't have any set dates or release windows on it, but a number of features they look to implement, such as a new DLC pack, console expansions, and other fun additions to keep the game rolling for longer than just the initial release. We have a snippet of the info below as you can read their full blog on their website.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate – Looking Ahead

Steam will be seeing the return of achievements to TMNT Splintered Fate. With well over 90 achievements to earn there are plenty of challenges to keep even the most skilled players busy. We love to game wherever and whenever we get the chance. We have been loving the capabilities of the Steam Deck and are working hard to create a first-class experience for the platform when we go live on PC. TMNT Splintered Fate will be fully Steam Deck verified to play on the go.

Multiplayer is what makes TMNT Splintered Fate a truly unique and enjoyable experience and we want to make sure that every player gets the chance to enjoy it. As part of the PC release this year we will also update all platforms to include online matchmaking. Players will be able to quickly find a run to join with other players without having to share a run code or have any previous connections to them. Going into next year we have a lot of exciting features and ideas to continue evolving the Splintered Fate experience for our core, and we will start with a new Challenge Mode. We want to really test our players skills beyond the current challenge of beating Shredder, and let players show their friends who is the number 1 Shellhead.

