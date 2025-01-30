Posted in: Games, Super Evil Megacorp, Video Games | Tagged: Casey Jones, teenage mutant ninja turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate Reveals Casey Jones DLC

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate has announced its first major DLC, as Casey Jones will make his way into the game.

Developer and publisher Super Evil Megacorp has confirmed the first major DLC for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate will feature Casey Jones. The full name of the DLC is Casey Jones & the Junkyard Jam, as he will come equipped with an arsenal of sports gear and a unique fighting style that both stands out and compliments the game. The DLC will also bring a new story to play through that will challenge newcomers and seasoned pros who have beat the game. We have more details and the trailer here as it arrives on February 5.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate – Casey Jones & the Junkyard Jam

The Turtles can use all the help they can get as they go up against Shredder and try to get their father back. Thankfully, their friend and fellow vigilante Casey Jones is always ready to pick up his hockey stick and do some damage. What's more, he happens to know a shortcut to the rooftops of NYC! Strangely, their path takes them straight through the Junkyards and Punk Frog turf. Could this have anything to do with Casey's missing ride? They are no match for Casey, though– what he lacks in finesse he more than makes up for in raw power. His Slapshot becomes the first ranged attack in the game, taking down punks left and right.

After defeating Karai, you have your choice to enter the Streets, or try your luck in the Junkyard. The Junkyard brings an all new narrative starring Casey, the Punk Frogs, their mechanic, Gigi, and a surprise Punk Frog encore. While a junkyard wouldn't normally feel homey, the Punk Frogs have settled in and made it their own. The warmth from the blazing barrel fires, the completely non-toxic pools of water, the artistry of Frog graffiti peppering the landscape. What could be better? Make sure you visit Gigi's Chop Shop, the Crane Vista, and complete your stay with a lively bop in the Battlebot Arena.

The Punk Frogs continue to test your patience while you make your way through the Junkyard. The crafty Attila has cobbled together repurposed versions of Stockgen robots to wreak all kinds of havoc. Gigi, the vivacious toad mechanic and a threat the Turtles and their friends have never before faced, wields her sawblade with ferocity to make for a challenging mid-run foe. Your ultimate Junkyard challenge will be Ghenghis' mech bot, The Junkinator, wielding every weapon the Frogs can find.

Earn 5 new Artifacts and explore using Casey's inspirations, masteries, and tool across your runs with other characters! Artifacts include some helpful additions for Multiplayer runs and new ways to stun enemies. Casey's suite of powers help him excel with Final Strikes, Guard Break, and many more surprises. Your friends don't own Casey Jones & the Junkyard yet? No problem. Everyone can play the Junkyard in Online Play when the match host has access to it, or you can invite them over for a good old-fashioned game night couch co-op. Get your friends and family excited to share in the experience of Casey Jones & the Junkyard Jam!

