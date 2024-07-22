Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Tekken 8, Video Games | Tagged: Evo 204, nike, tekken

Tekken 8 Announces New Story Content & Nike Collaboration

Bandai Namcoo made two Tekken 8 announcements at Evo 2024, as we learned of a new collaboration with Nike, and new story content to come.

Bandai Namco had two different announcements this weekend at Evo 2024 for Tekken 8 in the form of a new collab as well as some new story content on the way. First off, the new content is that they will be bringing back the King of the Iron Fist tournament in the game as part of a new storyline that will be part of a free expansion for the game. So those who have already conquered the main story and the fallout from it will be able to get back to the basics, so to speak, and fight for the honor of being the new champion. But the tournament couldn't happen without the return of its founder, as Heihachi Mishima has been reborn and will be added as the third DLC character to the game.

The other piece of news is that the company has partnered with Nike for a new collaboration. First, the game will be getting some new shoes as cosmetics, as you'll be able to choose from a number of iconic additions to certain characters' outfits, along with some cross-promotion in the background as you'll see the swoosh appear in the game. What's more, they released a physical Nike Air Foamposite One 'Kazuya Mishima' at EVo 2024 for attendees to purchase. Finally, the team revealed the Tekken World Tour 2024 will take place on December 8 in Tokyo, Japan.

Tekken 8 x Nike

At EVO, Tekken Project Director Katsuhiro Harada, Tekken 8 Game Director Kohei Ikeda, and Producer Michael Murray took to the stage to announce the collaboration with Nike. Fans were given hints of what to expect with Nike content coming to the game, with a trailer highlighting various characters showing off distinctly styled Nike Air Foamposite One sneakers, and the iconic Nike swoosh adorning background billboards in a special version of the Times Square inspired game level Urban Square.

As a finale, Harada, Ikeda, Murray along with Nike pulled the ultimate mic drop. They dropped shoes, surprising fans by unveiling the physical Nike Air Foamposite One 'Kazuya Mishima' sneakers. The slick and shiny black sneakers, a clear stylish extension of the character who inspired them, were available in very limited quantities and were geo-targeted to EVO attendees for purchase via the Nike SNKRS app. Bandai Namco and Nike will reveal more information this Fall on the 'Nike x Tekken' collaboration, including planned in-game content.

