Terraformers Has Released The New Frontiers DLC Today

Klabater has a new DLC out for Terraformers this week, as you can get the New Frontiers addition to the game on consoles.

Indie game publisher Klabater has released a brand new DLC pack for Terraformers on console, as players can get their hands on New Frontiers. This is one of these DLC additions that brings in content across the board as you're getting new additions and improvements to everything. From expeditions and events to group leaders and projects. The team has even given the audio a bit of an upgrade with some brand-new music for you to listen to as you float through space. We have more info below and the latest trailer above, as you can get the DLC for about $5-7, depending on which console you're on.

Terraformers: New Frontiers

Terraformers: New Frontiers invites players to embark on an exciting journey beyond Mars, allowing them to establish outposts on various celestial bodies within the Solar System. From the hostile atmosphere of Venus to the colossal gravity field of Jupiter and the enigmatic rings of Saturn, adventurers will face thrilling challenges and discover new possibilities for colonization and exploration.

Expeditions : Strategically decide which celestial bodies to explore, uncovering their secrets and potential resources.

: Strategically decide which celestial bodies to explore, uncovering their secrets and potential resources. Settle : Found outposts across eight distinct locations in the Solar System, nurturing them into thriving settlements capable of contributing to the Martian cause.

: Found outposts across eight distinct locations in the Solar System, nurturing them into thriving settlements capable of contributing to the Martian cause. Trade : Capitalize on system-wide resource scarcities, exporting goods for additional benefits and advancements.

: Capitalize on system-wide resource scarcities, exporting goods for additional benefits and advancements. Events : Navigate the fate of newly established outposts with eight dynamic events, shaping their destiny.

: Navigate the fate of newly established outposts with eight dynamic events, shaping their destiny. Leaders : Choose from 3 new leaders to guide Martian society through the challenges of interplanetary colonization.

: Choose from 3 new leaders to guide Martian society through the challenges of interplanetary colonization. Projects : Pursue interstellar development with five innovative space projects, two city buildings, three regional structures, and cutting-edge technologies.

: Pursue interstellar development with five innovative space projects, two city buildings, three regional structures, and cutting-edge technologies. Scenario : Take on the ultimate challenge with a new, extended scenario, testing your strategic prowess and adaptability.

: Take on the ultimate challenge with a new, extended scenario, testing your strategic prowess and adaptability. Music: Immerse yourself in the experience with a captivating new musical score, enhancing the atmosphere of exploration and discovery.

