The Alters Releases New Video Series of Expedition Logs

Check out the first video in a new series for The Alters, as the developers show off the game by introducing you to different aspects

Article Summary Watch 11 Bit Studios' new Expedition Logs series for The Alters, showcasing immersive gameplay.

Join Jan Dolski on his survival quest on a hostile planet with his unique alternate selves.

Explore Jan's unfolding journey; each alter unveils unique paths and personalities.

Navigating resources and radiation, Jan's race for survival is a thrilling challenge.

11 Bit Studios has released the first video in a new series of videos for their upcoming game The Alters, as they delve into a new set of Expedition Logs. The shorthand for these is that this is a look at the game with a guided voiceover, giving you the rundown of how things will play out in the game for you in certain areas. It also reveals aspects of the game that you'll need to work with and take into consideration as you work with your other selves to survive. Enjoy the trailer, as we're still waiting for a new release date.

The Alters

Jan Dolski is a simple worker who faces impossible odds. Crash-landing on a distant planet, stranded and alone, he seems trapped with no way out. Jan's only hope for survival is to employ additional helping hands on board his mobile base… but how? Improvising as he goes, Jan uses the local Rapidium substance to create alternate versions of himself: The Alters. Have you wondered how your life would change if you chose a different path in the past? Who would you become? Jan Dolski is about to face answers to these questions, which makes the predicament he is in even more daunting. Each one of his alters has a different personality and background, as his life path is a result of a specific change in Jan's life. To return home, Jan must not only get along with his alters but also face some crucial choices he made in the past. The decisions he will make based on that can occasionally put someone's life at risk. The question is – are you ready to deal with the consequences of these choices?

The planet Jan has landed on is slowly turning its face towards a giant sun. This means that radiation levels can quickly reach a critical level. Survival on this unforgiving planet is a death race, so the base Jan lives in must remain on the move. This, of course, is far easier said than done. The planet is highly inhospitable and filled with many difficult obstacles for our Jan to overcome. To move across barren landscapes, you need food, fuel, and other precious resources. Luckily, your base is ready to extract them from the surface of the planet. The only problem is that finding these required resources might prove quite challenging… and the time to do so is running out.

