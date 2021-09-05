The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Burning Shadows Part 13

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On August 4th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of the Sun & Moon era: Burning Shadows. This set primarily focused on Fire-type Pokémon and Dark-type Pokémon, with Charizard and Necrozma being some of the main pulls. The Mythical Pokémon Marshadow was also a major focus. This set continued the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base earlier that year and continued the trend of including a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the Rainbow Rare Pokémon cards of the set.

As I wrote last time, Rainbow Rare cards use the same linework as Full Art cards, which we already covered, so we'll talk more about the value here. When I write about the value of Pokémon cards, this is not for investors. I write for collectors, from the perspective of a collector intent on completing sets. Hopefully, this information can help you complete your set of Sun & Moon: Burning Shadows.

Tapu Fini GX Rainbow Rare has a current market value of $8.62. It is the 22nd most valuable card in the set. This is the second least valuable Rainbow Rare in Burning Shadows, with only Golisopod beating it out for the title.

Necrozma GX Rainbow Rare has a current market value of $11.30. Higher than some of the others we've seen but still quite affordable and low in value compared to other Rainbow Rares from this era. It is the 16th most valuable card in the set.

Machamp GX Rainbow Rare is the highest-valued Rainbow Rare we've covered thus far with a current market value of $15.81. Still pretty low! It is the 12th most valuable card in the set. Note that when it comes to value, the more iconic the Pokémon depicted on a Secret Rare, the better the chances are that the value will increase. This is why Machamp, a Kanto favorite, is more desirable than the other two even though the art on the card is somewhat basic.

