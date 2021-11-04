The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations 25th Anniversary Set Part 6

The Pokémon TCG honors its landmark 25th Anniversary this year with a new special set, Celebrations. Celebrations pays homage to 25 years of this incredible hobby with 25 all-holo cards featuring iconic Pokémon from the past and present of the franchise. This set also features the Classic Collection subset, which consists of 25 reprints of iconic cards from every time period of the Pokémon TCG, including cards from Base Set all the way up to the Sun & Moon era. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting the 50 cards of this set.

Zacian V & Zamazenta V: The iconic artist Mitsuhiro Arita has been a staple of the Pokémon TCG from the very beginning. Arita is the artist behind not only the Base Set Pikachu which was expanded into a Full Art in this very set, but also the most famous Pokémon card of all time: the Base Set Charizard. Arita has drawn many cards over the years, and with this special 25th-anniversary set, he delivers two Pokémon-V featuring the mascot Legendaries of the Sword & Shield era with Zacian and Zamazenta. These beautiful, painterly Vs break from the normal sleek style of these cards for something a bit more expressive and unique thanks to the master, Arita.

Groudon: Team Magma appears here with this Groudon card, making it match the Team Aqua theme of the Kyogre card. Due to the warm glow of the fire, this is one of the cards that end up looking terrific with the flat foil of the main Celebrations set.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Celebrations continues with more cards from the main section of the set.