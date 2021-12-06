The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike Part 17

The Pokémon TCG has outdone itself with its latest release, Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. Fusion Strike, which was released in November 2021, is the largest expansion that the Pokémon TCG has ever released with a whopping 264 cards before Secret Rares. The set is partly based on the Japanese expansion Fusion Arts but also adapts several key Japanese promo cards as well as cards from sets like Eevee Heroes that were left out of that set's English equivalent, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike is notable for its focus on the Mythical Pokémon Mew and Gengar VMAX, as well as its introduction of a new Battle Style to the competitive TCG with Fusion Pokémon now joining Rapid Strike and Single Strike. Now, let's take a journey through the best cards in this staggeringly large set of Pokémon cards.

Smeargle: This is two sets in a row where we're getting incredible Smeargle cards. In Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, we had a Smeargle card painting a green streak down a stone path that connected in fun ways to other cards in that set and Fusion Strike as well. Then, this Fusion Strike Smeargle doesn't connect to any other cards but it is singular in its beauty. If I have one critique, this is a card that I can't believe didn't get the holographic treatment. It feels like the obvious choice.

This is two sets in a row where we're getting incredible Smeargle cards. In Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, we had a Smeargle card painting a green streak down a stone path that connected in fun ways to other cards in that set and Fusion Strike as well. Then, this Fusion Strike Smeargle doesn't connect to any other cards but it is singular in its beauty. If I have one critique, this is a card that I can't believe didn't get the holographic treatment. It feels like the obvious choice. Delcatty: This gorgeous Delcatty card isn't showing off anything unique, but I included it here because of how great a depiction of this Pokémon is. Delcatty hasn't gotten quite the love it deserves in the Pokémon TCG if you ask me, so I'm always happy to see a well-drawn card featuring this beautiful evolution of Skitty.

This gorgeous Delcatty card isn't showing off anything unique, but I included it here because of how great a depiction of this Pokémon is. Delcatty hasn't gotten quite the love it deserves in the Pokémon TCG if you ask me, so I'm always happy to see a well-drawn card featuring this beautiful evolution of Skitty. Greedent V & VMAX: Gotta love a chonk! These fun V and VMAX cards might not be fan-favorite pulls, but I like that Greedent seems intent on rivaling the bulk of the famous Chonkachu VMAX.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike continues with more cards from the set. You can follow this spotlight series by clicking our Fusion Strike tag.