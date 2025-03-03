Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: marvel, x-men

The Dark Phoenix Saga Comes To Marvel Contest Of Champions

You knew at some point it would happen. Marvel Contest Of Champions is getting its own version of The Dark Phoenix Saga this month

Article Summary Jean Grey and Bastion join Marvel Contest Of Champions in a new Dark Phoenix Saga storyline.

Unlock Jean Grey on March 13 and Bastion on March 27 for epic battles and unique rewards.

The 'Founders' storyline introduces new original Eidol characters like Lumatrix in 2025.

Players choose a Champion rework during Women's Month with female Developers and Creators.

Mobile publisher Kabam revealed the latest updates coming to Marvel Contest Of Champions this month, as The Dark Phoenix Saga will loom over the game soon. The team will be adding Bastion and Jean Grey to the title, along with a new story where, as you can see here, they tap into the Avengers vs. X-Men story just a little. We have the full rundown of what's coming, along with the patch notes from the team of everything happening in March, plus some deep dive videos down below.

Marvel Contest Of Champions – The Dark Phoenix Saga

Original X-Men member Jean Grey and Sentinel-born human Bastion are entering The Contest! Players will have the opportunity to obtain Jean Grey on March 13, while Bastion can be obtained on March 27. Beginning March 3, join Jean Grey and fellow X-Men to battle variants in the all-new Dark Phoenix Saga for an explosive storyline line and unique rewards. Dark Phoenix see's The Battlerealm as the perfect place to burn down and build anew with an abundance of power and possibility.

Jean Grey

The last member of Professor Charles Xavier's first class of X-Men and former host to the cosmic entity known as the Phoenix Force, Jean Grey is one of the most powerful mutants the world has ever known. A blessing for us all, then, that her many experiences with death and renewed life have shaped her into a hero who is concerned not with the self but with the collective on a grand scale.

Bastion

Forged as the ultimate mutant eliminating Sentinel, Sebastion "Bastion" Gilberti is a Sentinel-born human destined to bring the future to the present day. With his prime Sentinels at his side, Bastion will do everything in his power to bring humanity to the next stage of evolution, even if it means trampling over the pathetic state of humanity as it exists today.

Eidols

Kabam is introducing a series of brand-new original characters called Eidols throughout 2025 to Marvel Contest of Champions. Eidols are central to the game's new "Founders" storyline that dives into the powerful characters behind the history of The Battlerealm and was first introduced this past December with the release of artificial lifeform ISOPHYNE, a mystic Eidol and living ISO-Sphere. The Founders were an ancient alien race that created the Eidols to protect The Battlerealm from intruders and the Founders from any threats. However, at some point long before The Contest was established, the Founders mysteriously departed The Battlerealm. The "Founders" in-game narrative will continue throughout 2025 with three new Eidol Champions, each significantly different from regular Champions and having their own sourcing system, starting with Lumatrix. Players will be able to 'chase' and collect the three new Eidols over MCoC's upcoming Sagas during 2025. The chase for Lumatrix kicks off March 5 through June 4.

Lumatrix

Lumatrix is an artificial being created by the original settlers of The Battlerealm to spy on, sabotage, and assassinate threats to the Founders. To accomplish these tasks, Lumatrix is equipped with powerful light manipulation abilities that stem from the ISO-8 crystals that make up Lumatrix's body. At first glance, Lumatrix appears to be a charming entertainer who dazzles others with an array of impressive light manipulation powers, but underneath their smile lurks a menace that hungers for violence. Lumatrix's role is not that of an entertainer, but an assassin designed by The Founders to infiltrate, sabotage, and eliminate their targets. It may have been more pragmatic to craft an Eidol with a less flashy aesthetic, but The Founders sought to keep one of their deadliest weapons in plain sight. Balancing shining brilliance with dark intent, brings forth one of the most dangerous Eidols to ever walk The Battlerealm.

Super-Powered Women

Kabam has teamed up with seven of their wonderful female Developers and Content Creator partners on MCoC to let the players decide on a Champion to be reworked this year. Each Developer or Content Creator will represent a different Champion, and Summoners will complete Solo Objectives and take part in Realm Events in order to determine which fearsome Champion will reign supreme!

