The Dark Pictures Anthology: House Of Ashes Adds Curator's Cut

Those of you looking to get a little help in The Dark Pictures Anthology: House Of Ashes have a new lease on life from Bandai Namco. One of the best features of the more recent titles in the series is the ability to play co-op and get help from friends as they play other characters in the game. While the timer on decision-making may be quick, there's always a chance as a group you end up making a better decision than the lone players just guessing what might happen. So this week they have opened the doors on two new additions as they have released the Curator's Cut for House of Ashes, and opened up the ability to play with someone totally free with the Free Friend's Pass. You can read up on both below and check out the trailer for the new edition which is out today.

Unveil the horrific discoveries of House of Ashes, Little Hope or Man of Medan together! The offer is open until February 28th on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and PCs via Steam – and the friend must be playing on the same platform. To access the game, your friend must download the Trial version of Man of Medan, Little Hope or House of Ashes first. The House of Ashes Curator's Cut is now free for everyone! Originally released as a pre-order DLC bonus, the Curator's Cut can now be unlocked for all players once they have completed a playthrough of the game in theatrical (normal) mode. The mode allows players to replay the game from a different perspective, with different playable characters in certain scenes, new choices, new outcomes and frightening new deaths.