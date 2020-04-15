The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Is Coming This Summer

Bandai Namco revealed this week that The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope will be coming out sometime in the Summer of 2020. The next chapter of the series promises to have an epic story that will capitalize on the lessons learned from the last one, Man of Medan. Considering how well that game did, especially with the Theatrical Mode that allowed multiple players to interact with each other and play as different characters in the game at the same time, we can only imagine how they improved on that from the last game. Now we'll get a chance to see, but we won't know when it will happen for probably a couple more months. For now, enjoy the latest trailer for the game, as well as a full description of the next game's plot.

"In Little Hope, abandoned and all alone, four college students and their professors are trapped by a mysterious fog in the isolated eponym town. They search desperately for a means of escape while visions from the town's occult-steeped past haunt them from the shadows. In order to stay alive, they must uncover the mysteries behind these relentlessly-pursuing dark apparitions before evil forces drag each of their souls to hell! Players can take the role of each of the five protagonists of this brand-new cast, one of them being represented by actor Will Poulter (Midsommar, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch). Similar to the first game, Man of Medan, Little Hope is designed to be replayable with multiple storylines, paths, and endings. Each decision will matter and can have repercussions on who survives or meets their demise! The Curator, the omniscient figure voiced by actor Pip Torrens which overarches the series, will be back to witness the progress of players, giving them an occasional "hint" if they wish. The Shared Story mode and the Movie Night mode, enabling multiple players to share their story online or offline, will also return alongside the standard Theatrical Cut and the Curator's Cut. The latter will be available earlier as a pre-order bonus."