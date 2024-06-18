Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Games, The Elder Scrolls Online, Video Games | Tagged: the elder scrolls

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road Releases Update 42

Bethesda Softworks has released Update 42 for The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road, bringing in several new additions for everyone.

Article Summary Bethesda rolls out Update 42 for ESO's Gold Road with a fresh Scribing system.

Explore the West Weald Zone, revisiting the territory from The Elder Scrolls IV.

New rewards: item sets, Mythic items, and the Lucent Citadel 12-player trial.

Update 42 enhances ESO base game for all with mail UI upgrades and a new Achievement.

Bethesda Softworks has released a new update as part of The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road, as players can get their hands on Update 42. Along with the usual improvements, you'll now be getting Scribing, new rewards, the West Weald Zone, and more. We have the devs notes below and a trailer here to show it all off.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road – Update 42

West Weald Zone: Located along Cyrodiil's southwest border and neighboring Valenwood and the Gold Coast, the Gold Road Chapter allows players to explore West Weald, a wealthy Imperial province that hasn't been explored since The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. Within this new zone, players can explore the city of Skingrad and emergent Dawnwood, where they will discover a host of new side quests, world bosses, delves, public dungeons, and more.

Content For All ESO Players: Launching alongside Gold Road is Update 42; this free update introduces a series of base-game improvements. In-game mail receives an overhaul focused on its interface and notifications and introduces the Adventure Across a Decade Achievement, celebrating ESO's 10-Year Anniversary by granting the "Fractured Glory" skin for completing questlines spanning some of ESO's most memorable adventures to date, including Gold Road.

