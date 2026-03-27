Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: The Eternal Life of Goldman, WeAppy Studio, Xbox Game Pass

The Eternal Life of Goldman Announced For Xbox Game Pass on Day One

Xbox players will have a chance to tackle The Eternal Life of Goldman as the game will come to Xbox Game Pass on Day One in the future

Article Summary The Eternal Life of Goldman launches on Xbox Game Pass day one, with a trailer revealed at Xbox Partner Preview.

Players are sent to the Archipelago to hunt the elusive Deity in a world filled with secrets and tragic stories.

Hand-drawn 2D art and vibrant animation make every environment and character unique and meticulously crafted.

This challenging platformer values improvisation and ingenuity over rote memorization for success.

Weappy Studio and THQ Nordic announced they've partnered with Xbox to make The Eternal Life of Goldman available on Xbox Game Pass on the day it launches. Teh news came down during the Xbox Partner Preview Showcase this week, along with a new trailer that you can check out above. While cool for Xbox players, the reality is the game is still in development and doesn't have a release window yet, so we don't even know when Day One will be. But hey, we got a new trailer out of it, so that's something!

Those With Xbox Game Pass Can Play The Eternal Life of Goldman on Day One

The Eternal Life of Goldman is a vibrant yet dark adventure that weaves together legends, fairy tales and myths. It takes the genre at an unusual angle and offers something unexpected at every turn. You arrive at the Archipelago on a strange mission: to kill the Deity, a mystical creature that everyone talks about, but no one has seen. To find the Deity, you will have to delve deep into the many secrets these islands keep. You will discover a place marked by tragedy, and filled with eccentric characters and remarkable contrasts.

The Eternal Life of Goldman is the result of years of work by people who love and appreciate the same cartoons, comics and games that you do. We wanted to make an uncompromising 2D game of amazing beauty, so we went back to the genre's roots and took the most difficult path possible – meticulously drawn, colored and animated by hand using classic frame-by-frame techniques. We didn't cut any corners, and the results are worth it. In The Eternal Life of Goldman, no two rooms or landscapes are alike. Every place, every object, every character, every visual effect — everything is carefully planned and executed to the finest detail.

Far from mindlessly relying on cliché and formula, The Eternal Life of Goldman turns the genre on its head. The game carefully includes everything we all love most about side-scrollers, across the various styles, trends and eras. And it leaves out all the frustrating stuff that doesn't make sense and wastes time.It's a cha llenging platformer that demands precision, but it never devolves into a grueling exercise where you have to memorize and methodically execute an exact sequence of actions. The key to success is improvisation and ingenuity.

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