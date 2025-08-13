Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Beyond Frames, Cortopia Studios, teenage mutant ninja turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City Shows Off New Gameplay

Check out the latest developer diary for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City, as they show you how you'll navigate their NYC

Article Summary Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City debuts fresh VR gameplay and an in-depth developer diary video

Play as Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, or Michelangelo in a VR adventure set in a crime-ridden post-Shredder NYC

Master each Turtle's unique weapon, explore the city parkour-style, and battle iconic TMNT villains in VR

Experience a new TMNT story crafted with comic writer Tom Waltz, supporting solo and four-player co-op modes

VR developer Cortopia Studios and publisher Beyond Frames dropped a new developer diary for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City, showing off more of the first-person VR gameplay. This is a one-two pizza-holding karate chop of information, as the team has a new blog on their website to go with the video you see above, as the team gives a guided look at how you'll interact with their world as one of the heroes in a half-shall. Specifically, the traversal system and how you'll get around their version of NYC. Enjoy the video and the info from the team, as the game will be released for Meta Quest and SteamVR sometime in 2026.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City

A brotherhood in the shadows. A city on the brink. In the vacuum left by Shredder's demise, the Foot Clan's grip tightens on the streets you once called home. It's time to reclaim what's yours. Don the mask of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, or Michelangelo in the first-ever Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles VR game.

Master each Turtle's signature weapon with precision strikes and blocks in this first-person action adventure.

Scale urban landscapes with fluid parkour

Confront fan-favorite villains

Forge your own chapter in the TMNT legacy solo or together with friends in four player co-op

Built from the ground up for virtual reality, Empire City will let players suit up as Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello or Michelangelo in an action-driven adventure that's equal parts hard-hitting combat and an exploration of the bonds of brotherhood. Comic book writer Tom Waltz, best known for his work on The Last Ronin and over 100 issues of IDW TMNT comic series, has joined the team as narrative consultant to help give Empire City the story, tone, and heart that the fans of TMNT comics have come to expect.

