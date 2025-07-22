Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Netflix, Role Playing Games, Stranger Things, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Stranger Things: Welcome to the Hellfire Club

Dungeons & Dragons Announces New Stranger Things Campaign

Dungeons & Dragons annoucned a new adventure collaboration coming this October with Stranger Things: Welcome to the Hellfire Club

Wizards of the Coast and Netflix have come together for what will probably be their geekiest collaboration to date, as Dungeons & Dragons will be getting a new adventure module featuring Stranger Things. The new book will be called Stranger Things: Welcome to the Hellfire Club, as it puts you in the middle of a Hellfire Club game gone wrong with one of Eddie's campaigns that he left unfinished. Aside from offering up the physical book and a digital version on D&D Beyond, they're also making an Ultimate Bundle with a ton of accessories. We have the finer details and a trailer here as the set will be released on October 7, 2025.

Dungeons & Dragons – Stranger Things: Welcome to the Hellfire Club

The Hellfire Club started as a haven for outsiders, free spirits, and dice-slingers. But founder Eddie Munson's final campaign was left unfinished… until now. Keep the flames of Hellfire burning in this collaborative 3-5 player board game, featuring Eddie's lost adventures. With four adventures and hours of play possibilities, Stranger Things Welcome to the Hellfire Club invites you to gather the gang – and choose how the story ends. Whether you're a seasoned adventurer or completely new to roleplaying, everyone is welcome at the Hellfire Club. Together with your crew, take on challenges hotter than Hellfire – from gnarly battles with Demogorgons and Demodogs, to eerie dockside murders, and the treacherous Vale of Shadows.

Stranger Things: Welcome to the Hellfire Club is available now for pre-order on D&D Beyond as both a physical box for $49.99, a digital product playable through D&D Beyond, or an Ultimate Bundle including both physical and digital versions of the set. The Ultimate Bundle also unlocks the exclusive Upside Down Digital Dice Set and the Upside Down Digital Map and Sticker Pack. Pre-orders of the set are also available at local game stores and Amazon.

