The EVE Online Grand Heist Event Is Currently Live

CCP Games has launched a brand new event into EVE Online as players can join into The Grand Heist to try and make off with big money. f you've been paying attention to the currency of the game, you'll know that the in-game bank reserves have been steadily growing to the point where they are now worth about 20 Trillion ISK (about $200k USD). The devs are basically giving you a shot and making off with some of that cash for your own personal finances. All players, no matter what level, can take part in this event where you'll have to pull off the heist of the galaxy to get rich quickly. It's not going to be an Ocean's Eleven kind of thing, but it will put your skills to the test. We have more info below and the complete details at the link above, as this short-time event will keep a lot of you busy.

The Guristas Pirates have been hitting Secure Commerce Commission (SCC) sites all over Lowsec, grabbing ESS keys and raiding reserve banks, causing chaos across New Eden. It's time for you and your crew to grab your cut! Whenever a pirate bounty is paid out within a Nullsec system, a small part of it is placed in the reserve bank, where it remains until claimed by the player who has the ESS key to unlock it. ESS-authorized keys are now available from the SCC key storage sites in Lowsec via cosmic signatures that must be scanned down. There are eight types of reserve keys to be found, and each has a corresponding quadrant of the map where it can be used and a duration that it will hold the reserve bank open. Be warned, though, trespassing into a reserve bank will alert the entire region, so make sure that you and your crew have planned an airtight heist which lets you hold the grid for the duration of the unlock! There are certain ship class restrictions that apply to the reserve bank sites, but that challenge will ensure that only Capsuleers who show patience and skill will be able to pull off the heist.