The Evolving Stars Event Begins Today In Pokémon GO

Cosmoem arrives today in Pokémon GO as a new event begins. Read on to find out the full details for the evolution-themed Evolving Stars event which will task players with evolving their only (for now) Cosmoem.

Here's what is happening in Pokémon GO for the Evolving Stars event:

Date and time: Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Cosmog's evolution unlocked: Cosmoem, the Protostar Pokémon, will be available in Pokémon GO for the first time through evolution. Unlike previous encounters like this, Niantic specifically notes: "Trainers will be able to evolve Cosmog into Cosmoem by using 25 Cosmog Candy. And don't worry about evolving your only Cosmog—rumor has it that Trainers will have the opportunity to encounter additional Cosmog in the distant future." Hopefully, the "distant future" is an exaggeration.

Cosmoem, the Protostar Pokémon, will be available in Pokémon GO for the first time through evolution. Unlike previous encounters like this, Niantic specifically notes: "Trainers will be able to evolve Cosmog into Cosmoem by using 25 Cosmog Candy. And don't worry about evolving your only Cosmog—rumor has it that Trainers will have the opportunity to encounter additional Cosmog in the distant future." Hopefully, the "distant future" is an exaggeration. Special Research: More of the Season-long Cosmog-themed Special Research will be unlocked. This is undoubtedly where the evolution task will appear.

More of the Season-long Cosmog-themed Special Research will be unlocked. This is undoubtedly where the evolution task will appear. Wild spawns : Kakuna, Pidgeotto, Poliwhirl, Kadabra, Haunter, Rhyhorn, Seadra, Scyther, Eevee, Swinub, Ralts, Duskull, Tynamo, Litwick, Helioptile. Nothing new or Shiny here, but there are some opportunities to hunt relatively rare spawns.

: Kakuna, Pidgeotto, Poliwhirl, Kadabra, Haunter, Rhyhorn, Seadra, Scyther, Eevee, Swinub, Ralts, Duskull, Tynamo, Litwick, Helioptile. Nothing new or Shiny here, but there are some opportunities to hunt relatively rare spawns. Raids: Tier One: Slowpoke, Onix, Scyther, Porygon, Sunkern Tier Three: Magneton, Rhydon, Togetic, Piloswine Tier Five: Xerneas (Oct. 8-20), Yveltal (Sept. 27-Oct. 8) Mega: Mega Manectric (Oct 8-20), Mega Lopunny (Sept. 27-Oct. 8)



There will also be a Mega Gyarados Raid Day running in Pokémon GO during Evolving Stars as part of the event. Here are the details for that as well:

Date and time: Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Feature: Mega Gyarados will appear more frequently in raids.

Mega Gyarados will appear more frequently in raids. Bonuses: Increased Shiny rate for Gyarados. Receive up to five additional Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms.

Increased Shiny rate for Gyarados. Receive up to five additional Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms. Field Research: Complete tasks to earn Stardust, Evolution items, and Mega Energy.

Complete tasks to earn Stardust, Evolution items, and Mega Energy. Collection Challenges: Complete the challenges to receive Evolution items.