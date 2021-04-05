The Fallout 2D20 Tabletop RPG Is Now Available For Pre-Order

Modiphius Entertainment has put the new Fallout 2D20 Tabletop RPG game up for pre-order with three different versions. Now you can try to survive in a post-apocalyptic world as one of the few chosen to come out of the vault and try to make a new life in a world of nuclear fallout from the comfort of your kitchen table. This adaptation of the Fallout series will have you and your friends scavaging the wasteland for items, building up resources, improving your own armor, and trying to survive with each other (to a degree). Right now you can head to their website to get one of three editions: The Core Rulebook, which will run you £38, the G.E.C.K. Special Edition for £140, and the Massive Table Bundle which has everything you could ever need to play the game for £189. The latter two are in limited quantities, so if you're looking to order them, you gotta be quick. Here's more info on the game as its set to come out sometime in the Summer.

In Fallout 2D20, players will create their own survivors, super mutants, ghouls, and even Mister Handy robots, and immerse themselves in the iconic post-nuclear apocalyptic world while gamemasters guide their group through unique Fallout stories in a format made popular by games like Dungeons & Dragons, Call of Cthulhu, and Pathfinder. For tabletop RPG fans, this 2D20 edition of Fallout is as close to the bottlecap-bartering, wasteland wandering, super mutant battling excitement of Fallout you can get. Available now for pre-order, the 400-page hardbound rulebook features a gorgeous cover design evoking the iconic Vault-Tec jumpsuit. Inside, players will find rules and lore for roleplaying in the Fallout world, as well as concept art from the Fallout videogames. Utilizing Modiphius' celebrated 2D20 cinematic role-playing system, the Fallout RPG will take players on an exciting journey into the post-apocalypse! Also available is a bevy of post-apocalyptic-themed accessories including a custom dice set, a gamemaster's toolkit, and even more supplements to come! Thanks to the easy learning curve of Modiphius' 2D20 system, newcomers to tabletop roleplaying will be able to learn as they play with a starter set designed just for them. The starter set includes pre-made characters, quick-start rules, a set of custom dice, and an original questline designed by Modiphius Entertainment — all presented in a handy softback booklet.