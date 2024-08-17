Posted in: Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: The First Descendant

The First Descendant Reveals Plans For Season One Content

After the trailer for the first season of The First Descendant leaked online, Nexon decided to reveal everything on the way

Article Summary Season One: Invasion releasing August 29 with new Descendants, weapon, and challenges.

Meet Hailey, a deadly sniper with sub-zero bullets and storm snare abilities.

New Invasion Dungeon offers speedrunning challenges with greater rewards.

Discover Freyna's gripping backstory and face the powerful Void Intercept Boss, Death Stalker.

After having the details of their announcement leaked to the public on Friday, Nexon has fully revealed its plans for the first season of The First Descendant. The season, which they are calling Invasion, will feature a number of new additions, including a powerful new long-range Descendant, new "Invasion Dungeon" challenges, a new weapon, and more. We have more details below and the trailer above, as the content will arrive on August 29.

The First Descendant – Season One: Invasion

New Descendant: Hailey – Rising from a supply soldier in the guerilla unit is Hailey, a legendary sniper. Armed with an anti-material sniper rifle, sub-zero bullets, and a storm snare, Hailey eliminates enemies with a single, devastating shot. Her unique ability to lower her body temperature and emit cold air gives her a chilling edge in battle.

Rising from a supply soldier in the guerilla unit is Hailey, a legendary sniper. Armed with an anti-material sniper rifle, sub-zero bullets, and a storm snare, Hailey eliminates enemies with a single, devastating shot. Her unique ability to lower her body temperature and emit cold air gives her a chilling edge in battle. New "Invasion Dungeon" – Occurring randomly in two dungeons of the Hard Difficulty Infiltration Operations, players will have a choice between the existing operations or the all-new Invasions. Designed to disrupt the Descendent's operations, these dungeons are perfect for speedrunning enthusiasts. The faster players clear the Invasion, the greater the rewards.

Occurring randomly in two dungeons of the Hard Difficulty Infiltration Operations, players will have a choice between the existing operations or the all-new Invasions. Designed to disrupt the Descendent's operations, these dungeons are perfect for speedrunning enthusiasts. The faster players clear the Invasion, the greater the rewards. New Season Growth: Inversion Reinforcement – Upon encountering the Iron Heart, Descendants undergo a powerful Arche resonance phenomenon, unlocking new potentials and abilities known as Inversion Reinforcement. With Inversion Reinforcement, Descendants will be granted new incremental powers in hunting, attribute, recovery, survival and seasons that increase as players progress through the season.

Upon encountering the Iron Heart, Descendants undergo a powerful Arche resonance phenomenon, unlocking new potentials and abilities known as Inversion Reinforcement. With Inversion Reinforcement, Descendants will be granted new incremental powers in hunting, attribute, recovery, survival and seasons that increase as players progress through the season. New Descendant: Ultimate Freyna – Freyna has harnessed the power of Arche's toxicity, evolving it into a formidable weapon. Now, as the newest Ultimate Descendant, she makes her powerful entrance into Albion.

Freyna has harnessed the power of Arche's toxicity, evolving it into a formidable weapon. Now, as the newest Ultimate Descendant, she makes her powerful entrance into Albion. New Descendant Story: Freyna – This season, players can delve into the gripping backstory of Freyna and her haunting "Room Zero Trauma" skill. Will Freyna conquer her inner trauma? Discover her journey in the Season 1: Invasion update.

This season, players can delve into the gripping backstory of Freyna and her haunting "Room Zero Trauma" skill. Will Freyna conquer her inner trauma? Discover her journey in the Season 1: Invasion update. Void Intercept Boss Battle: Death Stalker – In the darkness of the Void, Death Stalker, a being far more powerful than any Colossus encountered before, lurks and hunts down the Descendants. Emerging from the shadows, it unleashes attacks laced with venom and horror. To protect Albion from Death Stalker's threat, players must uncover the mysteries hidden in the darkness and intercept Death Stalker.

In the darkness of the Void, Death Stalker, a being far more powerful than any Colossus encountered before, lurks and hunts down the Descendants. Emerging from the shadows, it unleashes attacks laced with venom and horror. To protect Albion from Death Stalker's threat, players must uncover the mysteries hidden in the darkness and intercept Death Stalker. Ultimate Weapon: Excava and Frost Watcher – Excava is a versatile weapon that combines the unique versatility of an assault rifle with a powerful charged shot. As you attack enemies, it charges voltage, which can then be converted into an energy grenade with a precise shot. This powerful weapon can be obtained as a Battle Pass reward and is also available through the free Battle Pass rewards. Frost Watcher is a scout rifle obtainable through Season 1 content. Ideal when paired with Viessa and Hailey, it reduces chill resistance and enhances the damage of the player's chilling skills.

Excava is a versatile weapon that combines the unique versatility of an assault rifle with a powerful charged shot. As you attack enemies, it charges voltage, which can then be converted into an energy grenade with a precise shot. This powerful weapon can be obtained as a Battle Pass reward and is also available through the free Battle Pass rewards. Frost Watcher is a scout rifle obtainable through Season 1 content. Ideal when paired with Viessa and Hailey, it reduces chill resistance and enhances the damage of the player's chilling skills. More To Come – Many more updates and additions, including a mysterious trade agent, are making their way to Albion.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!