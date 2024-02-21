Posted in: Awards Show, Events, Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Gayming Awards

The Gayming Awards 2024 Is Moving To Los Angeles

Organizers for The Gayming Awards 2024 revealed that this year will be taking place in a new city as they will happen in Los Angeles.

Article Summary The Gayming Awards 2024 relocates to Los Angeles for a virtual, pre-recorded show.

DEERE and MiladyConfetti to host the event, airing April 7 on Twitch and TikTok.

New Spanish co-stream and captioned YouTube stream aim for greater accessibility.

Nominees announced for Game of the Year and Industry Diversity, celebrating LGBTQ excellence.

Organizers behind The Gayming Awards announced this morning they are changing things up a bit as they have moved the awards to Los Angeles for 2024. A change of scenery isn't anything new; the event was held in New York City last year; however, this year, it will be much different as they are holding a virtual pre-recorded show. Which kinda takes the steam out of it being a live event and opens up the potential for the awards to be leaked ahead of broadcast. The event will be hosted by DEERE and MiladyConfetti, and is being produced by Nathan Noyes and Ian Devoglaer (The Boulet Brothers' Dragula), set to air on April 7 at 2pm PT on Gayming Magazine's Twitch and TikTok accounts. There will also be a Spanish language co-stream on TikTok and a captioned stream on YouTube. We have more info about the move, the changes, and more from their announcement below.

"It has always been our aim to ensure the Gayming Awards is as accessible as possible," said Robin Gray, the creator of the Gayming Awards. "Our move to a virtual show set in LA not only ensures that the Awards can be made with higher production standards, but we can also increase its accessibility and reach by broadcasting at a more globally convenient time along with offering captioned streams and our new Spanish language co-stream. These changes are hugely exciting, and I'm thrilled to be celebrating LGBTQ excellence in gaming with a bigger and more diverse audience."

Nominees, celebrities, industry professionals, and press, will gather and celebrate at an exclusive VIP event hosted in Los Angeles on the awards' day itself. The contenders for the coveted Game of the Year title encompass an impressive lineup with Baldur's Gate 3, Final Fantasy XVI, Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Thirsty Suitors, Spider-Man 2, and Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical. In recognition of outstanding contributions and commitment to inclusivity in the gaming industry, the nominees for the Industry Diversity Award showcase a remarkable array of companies and organizations trailblazing the way for diversity: Humble Games, Larian Studios, Latinx In Gaming, Qweerty Gamers, Roll7 and Women in Games International. In honor of the vibrant streaming community, where gamers unite to share their passions, the nominees for the LGBTQ+ Streamer of the Year Award are Apothicdecay, Eevoh, Elix, EspeSymone, Halfmoonjoe, MysticKittenn, Sheilur, and SpringSims.

