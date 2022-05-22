The Last Clockwinder Receives An Official Release Date

Cyan Ventures and developer Pontoco revealed this week they now have an official release date for The Last Clockwinder on Meta Quest 2 and SteamVR. We now know the game is set for release on June 2nd, 2022, as you will take on the role of a clockwinder who is making clones of themselves to somehow restore the tower they live in. Enjoy the latest trailer down below as we'll see the game come out next week.

Create intricate clockwork contraptions out of your own clones and restore life to an ancient tree. Your mission is to repair the Clocktower, an ancient haven for the galaxy's plants and seeds. Use the Clockwinder's gloves to turn every task into a looping clockwork automaton. These clones can do everything you can do, from planting to cutting to throwing items through the air. Create an interconnected system of automatons to grow plants, harvest resources, and work together to save the Clocktower!

