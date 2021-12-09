The Last Oricru Gets A Free Demo On Xbox Series X|S

Prime Matter revealed today that they will be releasing a free demo for The Last Oricru for Xbox Series X|S players. The game has been in development for a while, and while we've seen some impressive screenshots and a bit of content here and there, we've been waiting to see when we'd get a better chance to try it out. Developer GoldKnights has made it available right now on the console as part of the ID@Xbox Winter Game Fest Demo event, which will run all the way until December 21st. We have a little more info on the demo and what you'll be experiencing below, along with the latest dev diary explaining what you'll see.

The Last Oricru is an action RPG with a strong emphasis on dynamic storytelling and player choice. Waking up in the living and breathing sci-fi/medieval world of Wardenia, players find themselves in the middle of a massive civil war over supremacy on the planet. Tough combat, massive fights, and a dark conspiracy overshadow the once peaceful area. Choose your own path, side with the different factions or betray them, and influence the outcome of the war. Every choice matters. The game is designed as both a single-player and a co-op experience.

Introducing the first two areas of The Last Oricru, players will be confronted by tough and challenging combat and experience the first story-impacting choices of the plot that will not only determine the fate of the main character Silver, but also the fate of the entire planet of Wardenia. The game offers an enhanced gameplay experience with local co-op and can be played in a jump-in/jump-out style where players can join or leave the game at any time. Who will live, who will die? Who is a friend, who is a foe? And… who are you?