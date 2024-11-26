Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop, The Lord Of The Rings Roleplaying, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: dd-beyond, lord of the rings, The Lord of the Rings

The Lord Of The Rings TTRPG Is Now Available On D&D Beyond

An interesting new addition to D&D Beyond this week, as The Lord Of The Rings Roleplaying has been added to the TTRPG service

Article Summary Explore Middle-earth with The Lord of the Rings TTRPG on D&D Beyond, newly available for gamers.

Features six callings, heroic cultures, and rewards unique to Tolkien's fantasy world.

Discover 22 new monster stat blocks, from Orcs to Wraiths, as adventures unfold.

Dive into a detailed setting guide of Eriador during the Third Age, plus new rules and patrons.

Free League Publishing has partnered with Wizards of the Coast to bring The Lord Of The Rings Roleplaying Game over to D&D Beyond. If you're not familiar with the game, this TTRPG takes the works of J.R.R. Tolkien and expands the world of Middle-earth into a game adapted for fifth edition Dungeons & Dragons. This includes new rules for characters, setting information, monsters, and other additions. Right now, the only thing available is the Core Rulebook. None of the adventures or additional content are there, but we hope it will all be included in time. For now, here are the details of what you can play on D&D Beyond, as you'll find it under the expanded Sources area.

The Lord Of The Rings Roleplaying on D&D Beyond

Based on the second edition of The One Ring roleplaying game by Francesco Nepitello, The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying contains everything you need to create exciting adventures set in the world's most popular fantasy setting – six original heroic cultures from the land of Eriador, six new classes, a host of terrifying adversaries, and comprehensive rules for journeys, councils, wondrous artifacts, and the subtle magic of Middle-earth.

Six Callings : Much like classes in Dungeons & Dragons, Callings represent the features a character has access to, as well as their virtues and beliefs.

Much like classes in Dungeons & Dragons, Callings represent the features a character has access to, as well as their virtues and beliefs. Six Heroic Cultures of Middle-earth : As with the species and backgrounds of D&D, the diverse folk of Middle-earth each have their own histories and hardships that players can choose from.

Six Rewards : Unique traits that improve gear as the adventure progresses.

Unique traits that improve gear as the adventure progresses. 42 Virtues : The equivalent of D&D feats, Virtues will help players further customize their characters as they gain knowledge and experience.

22 New Monster Stat Blocks : While the heroes may not be confronting the Dark Lord Sauron himself, they will undoubtedly come across his deadly servants, like Evil Men, Orcs, Trolls, and Wraiths.

While the heroes may not be confronting the Dark Lord Sauron himself, they will undoubtedly come across his deadly servants, like Evil Men, Orcs, Trolls, and Wraiths. A Full Setting Guide : Middle-earth's entire history would be impossible to fit into a single tome, so The Lord of the Rings™ Roleplaying takes players to one of the most recognizable times and locations amongst fans: Eriador in the Third Age.

Six Patrons : Some extraordinary folk have already begun the fight against the Shadow, and if their goals align with the party's, these Patrons may take the heroes under their tutelage, giving them a number of benefits.

Some extraordinary folk have already begun the fight against the Shadow, and if their goals align with the party's, these Patrons may take the heroes under their tutelage, giving them a number of benefits. New Rules: I ncluding Shadow points, Councils, Journeys, and more!

