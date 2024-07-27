Posted in: Games, MapleStory M, Mobile Games, Nexon | Tagged: MapleStory

The MapleStory M Summer Update Has Added Hayato

MapleStory M has added a new major update for the Summer, as players have a new class to play in the Hayato, among other additions

Article Summary MapleStory M's summer update introduces the new playable class Hayato, also known as The Bladed Falcon.

Players can enjoy new weapons, skills, and content, enhancing their gaming experience this season.

Update includes Inventory Slots Expansion, a transparent weapon, and stacking limit changes for rewards.

Celebrate MapleStory M's 6th anniversary with exciting events, mini-games, and special rewards.

Nexon recently released a big 'ol Summer update for MapleStory M, as they have added the new playable class Hayato to the mix. Along with the new class comes new weapons, skills, and other content that wil spice things up and make the game a little more interesting for the next couple of months. We have the dev notes for you below as the update is now live.

MapleStory M – Summer 2024 Update

Players can start exploring the new playable class Hayato, also known as The Bladed Falcon, and receive an extra character slot coupon, auto-battle charge ticket, whetstone, and pet box in order to grow their character. Players also have a growth mission event, burning event, and mega burning plus event to look forward to with the update. Both events will have rewards for reaching designated levels, and special bonuses when the character is leveled up. This summer's update includes changes to the Inventory Slots Expansion and the stacking limit of Commander Expedition Reward items. Burning characters will be able to use growth elixir items and there will be a new transparent weapon added to the arsenal. In addition, MapleStory M's latest update will include the 6th-anniversary update of Yeti's M Store. Maplers will be able to participate in various mini-games and events to earn rewards:

Login and 14-Day Attendance Sheet Events: An event that provides special 6th-anniversary rewards to all users who log in during the event period, and special rewards for logging in during the 14 days of the event

An event that provides special 6th-anniversary rewards to all users who log in during the event period, and special rewards for logging in during the 14 days of the event Let's Go! M Store Delivery: Mini-game where players move their characters to collect given materials and deliver them to the store within a set time

Mini-game where players move their characters to collect given materials and deliver them to the store within a set time Takeout Rush Event: Mini-game where players must quickly select and touch the button that matches the given image

Mini-game where players must quickly select and touch the button that matches the given image Yeti's M Store Coin Shop: A shop where players can purchase items by collecting event coins through various means

A shop where players can purchase items by collecting event coins through various means Today's Dessert (Daily Content Event): An event where stamps are acquired each time a Dungeon ticket is used during the event period, which can be accumulated to obtain rewards

An event where stamps are acquired each time a Dungeon ticket is used during the event period, which can be accumulated to obtain rewards Dessert Cleanup Grand Battle!: Mini-game where players can swap the positions of adjacent ingredients on an 8×8 board to align three or more identical ingredients in a row

