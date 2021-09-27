The Mechanical World Of Dr. Gearbox To Release Free Demo

Indie developer and publisher Flamehawk Studios revealed they'll have a free demo coming for The Mechanical World Of Dr. Gearbox. The game will be a part of the Fall version of Steam Next Fest, which kicks off this Friday, and their contribution to it all will be having a free demo to try out from October 1st-7th on the game's Steam page. The game is serving a dual purpose here as it is a fun invention kind of game where you get to experiment with a bunch of electronics and physics, but it also is a learning tool as you can teach kids different ways of tackling math, electronics, engineering, and more. We have more info for you below as we're waiting to see when the game will officially be released this winter.

The Mechanical World of Dr. Gearbox blends together engaging, diverse characters, mythical creatures, a compelling story, and deep world-building with an educational turn-based battle system rooted in answering quiz questions to power up spells and resolve combat. Where most contemporaries in the educational game space focus solely on teaching mathematics, The Mechanical World of Dr. Gearbox stands apart by offering a selection of 40 STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) lessons handcrafted by academic advisors and story writers. Each lesson is woven into the gameplay in a way that promotes practical learning and keeps players fully engaged. The Mechanical World of Dr. Gearbox follows the story of a young child that innocently stumbles upon a hidden science lab. There, you'll meet Dr. Phineas Gearbox, an aging scientist who spent his years exploring the world, inventing unbelievable creations along the way. Dr. Gearbox is in trouble, however. He's lost two of his robotic lab assistants, which inadvertently caused an intergalactic disturbance that would leave the planet forever altered should it remain unresolved. You'll set forth on an adventure with a trusty companion to track down and dismantle an untold number of portals before the earth is overrun with devious critters from distant realms.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Mechanical World of Dr. Gearbox – Steam Next Fest Trailer (https://youtu.be/tPpk5fU1ILU)