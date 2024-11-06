Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: nintendo switch

The Next Nintendo Console Will Be Backwards Compatible With Switch

Nintendo Switch owners need not worry about the next console, as it will be backwards compatible with the current console

Article Summary Nintendo confirms next console will support Switch games, easing player concerns on game library accessibility.

Nintendo Switch Online will continue on the new console, keeping online gaming and retro access seamless.

Company's history with backward compatibility makes this move a welcome relief for long-time Nintendo fans.

New console reveal expected in 2025, potentially teased in the February Direct or a special Spring event.

In a new message on social media, Nintendo confirmed that its upcoming console will be backward compatible with the Nintendo Switch. The word came down on the company's own corporate Twitter/X account, in a brief statement released in both Japanese and English by President Shuntaro Furukawa, in which the concern was addressed during a briefing. The statement said:

"This is Furukawa. At today's Corporate Management Policy Briefing, we announced that Nintendo Switch software will also be playable on the successor to Nintendo Switch. Nintendo Switch Online will be available on the successor to Nintendo Switch as well. Further information about the successor to Nintendo Switch, including its compatibility with Nintendo Switch, will be announced at a later date."

The news comes as a bit of a relief to many gamers, as Nintendo has had an interesting track record of making games from previous consoles available on new ones. Yes, we have Nintendo Switch Online these days with retro console libraries, and before that, there was the Wii Shop Channel that added a selection of classic titles. However, only a handful of GameCube titles played on the Wii, and the Wii U handled much of the Wii's library, but the Switch had to have everything of note from the Wii U re-released. So the fact that the new library that Nintendo players have been building for nearly eight years is going to be accessible on the new console is a major relief.

This also follows the news that this new console, whatever it may be called, will be revealed during the next fiscal season, primarily due to the fact that the company has invested the promotions into this holiday season for the current Switch, making 2025 their year to release a new platform all by themselves with little competition. We'll see what happens in the next few months, but our guess is that the earliest you'll hear about it in February with the Direct livestream they usually have planned that month. If not then, you're looking at a special one-off in the Spring, as we're guessing they won't wait around until Summer Game Fest to make the reveal.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!