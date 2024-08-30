Posted in: Games, Tabletop | Tagged: beetlejuice, ouija

The Op Games Reveals New Ouija: Beetlejuice Edition

The Op Games have a new crossover title for you to snag, as you can talk to the afterlife with Ouija: Beetlejuice Edition

The Op Games has revealed a brand new tabletop game as part of a cross-promotion, as they have released Ouija: Beetlejuice Edition. Now you can call to the Afterlife with this novelty item, as they have decked out this version in ghoulish artwork that harkens back to the original film, as well as the new one on the way. Much like other Ouija boards, it doesn't have any magical powers; it's just a game. But if you really want to test it, it's currently selling for $30. Here's more info on the title below from the company.

Ouija: Beetlejuice Edition

Unleash the Netherworld's secrets with Ouija: Beetlejuice. Summon the spirits by saying "Beetlejuice" three times and get answers to all of your burning questions! With a gothic Beetlejuice-themed design, this vintage-inspired Ouija board offers a thrilling experience, illuminating the unknown with haunting symbols and mysterious spirits.

Played as a traditional Ouija board, fans can unleash the Afterlife's secrets and summon the spirits by saying his name three times and get answers to all their burning questions. Simply grab a friend and pose your questions using the planchette to help guide the spirits, revealing truths from Beetlejuice himself! With a gothic design, this vintage-inspired Ouija board offers a thrilling experience, illuminating the unknown with haunting symbols and mysterious spirits. Designed for two to four players, ages eight and up, Ouija: Beetlejuice Edition comes with a vintage-inspired, Beetlejuice-themed Ouija board, a planchette with a clear lens and three glide feet and an instruction booklet to use as the guide to the underworld.

"Ouija is such a classic, mystifying board game and we're so excited to pair it with a perfect partner in Ouija: Beetlejuice Edition," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op. "We think fans of 'Beetlejuice' will really love the twist on this game, especially as they look forward to the new sequel coming out this fall."

