The Op Games Reveals New Tower-Building Game Wonky

The Op Games has a new puzzle title out in time for the holidays, as Wonky will test your skills at building a tower under pressure

Play strategically: Get rid of your cards and stack wobbling cubes without toppling the tower.

Avoid pitfalls and create chaos for opponents with special cards during the game.

Easy setup and quick gameplay make Wonky a fun, fast-paced party game for everyone.

The Op Games revealed an all-new puzzle title this past week with a bit of a challenge, as they revealed Wonky, a new tower-building title with a few twists. The challenge in the game is to get rid of all your cards while everyone works to build the same tower together. The more pieces there are, the harder things get to stack over time. We have more info below from the company and its shop listing here, as the game is out right now and going for $20.

Wonky

To win, be the first to get rid of your cards. It's that simple. Or is it? Wonky is a party game with a hint of playful tension. Get rid of cards by playing one with an available matching cube. Successfully add that cube to the tower. The challenge is, the oddly-shaped custom-cubes, slip, slide, and wobble when stacked. With each added block, the difficulty increases for the next player. If the tower falls on your turn, add 3 cards to your hand. Special cards help escape precarious situations and put pressure on your neighbor! Wonky is simple to set up, easy to learn, and quick to play.

Trip up your opponents as you stack a large Wonky cube on a small one and make the tower wobble!

Be the first to clear your hand in Wonky without toppling the tower, then watch your friends and family squirm as they place the next block.

Use special cards to escape tricky situations and put pressure on your opponents.

Are you up for this Unstable Challenge?! Each cube increases the difficulty, making it harder for the next player to keep the tower stable.

Experience the wildest, wobbliest card game ever! The social, fast-paced game is the perfect balance of competition and fun. Simple to set up, learn, and play.

