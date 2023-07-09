Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: Mish Match, What The Cup

The Op Releases Two New Party Games For Summer

The Op has two new games available right now to capitalize on the Summer as What The Cup!? and Mish Match have been released.

The Op released two new tabletop titles this past week as they are giving you some options for summertime games to play. The company released What The Cup!?, which is a fast-paced game involving a party cup and the luck of the dice, as well as Mish Match, a matching game with a bit of an angle to it. We got the details of both below as they are available right now for purchase.

The die don't lie… but YOU can try! In this fast-paced game, players must do whatever it takes to end up with the highest or lowest valued die to match the High/Low token – whether it be sabotaging opponents or following card directives to spy, swap, re-roll, or reveal dice. Bet your chips to raise the stakes and bluff your way to victory. What The Cup!? is a game of luck and lies where you must do whatever it takes to end up with the highest or lowest valued die. Sabotage your opponents by changing the winning target, or follow card directives to spy, swap, re-roll, or reveal dice. Bet your chips to raise the stakes and bluff your way to victory. Does your cup hold the winner?

Mish Match [$9.99, 2-8 players, Ages 8+]

A Fast, Fun Matching Game with a Twist. In this fast-action card game, be the first to spot and slap matching items – whether it's Animals, Colors, Foods, or Moods! Flip the cards, spot a match, and be the first to call and slap it to claim the stack. You can even age the game down by focusing on one match category at a time! Get in the mix with Mish Match, the fastest fun you'll ever have! In this competitive, fast-action party game, be the first to spot and slap matching theme from a variety of Animals, Colors, Foods, and Moods! The objective changes as categories to match are called at the top of each round. Collect the stack if you're on point. Call it, flip it, slap it, claim it! The player with the most cards when the deck runs out, wins!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!