The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition Announced For March Obsidian Entertainment revealed that they are releasing The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition for PC and consoles next month.

Obsidian Entertainment, Private Division, and Virtuos revealed The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition will be coming out in March. Without simplifying what the game is, this is essentially an all-in-one experience of everything ever released for the game, and then some, all rolled into a single title. We have the rundown of everything you can expect from the version for you below, along with the latest trailer showing off everything you'll be able to get out of this version, as it will be released for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 on March 7th, 2023.

"You've tried the rest, now come back to the best! The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition includes the base game and all add-on content as the definitive way to play the beloved RPG from Obsidian Entertainment. This remastered masterpiece is optimized to be the absolute best version of The Outer Worlds… even if you choose to play this critically acclaimed RPG as the absolute worst version of your character. Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the colony. Explore the various planets and locations of Halcyon, including the mysterious Gorgon Asteroid and delightful distilleries of Eridanos. As you encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable."

It's The Outer Worlds You Love, But Even Better: 2019's hit RPG has been remastered with better graphics, improved performance, additional animations, higher-res environments, and more.

A higher level cap means even more ways to build your character from the seven branches of the skill tree.

The Player-Driven Story RPG: In keeping with the Obsidian tradition, how you approach The Outer Worlds is up to you. Your choices affect not only the way the story develops, they also affect your character build, companion stories, and end-game scenarios.

Lead Your Companions: During your journey through the furthest colony, you will meet a host of characters who will want to join your crew. Armed with unique abilities, these companions all have their own missions, motivations, and ideals. It's up to you to help them achieve their goals, or exploit them to your own ends.

During your journey through the furthest colony, you will meet a host of characters who will want to join your crew. Armed with unique abilities, these companions all have their own missions, motivations, and ideals. It's up to you to help them achieve their goals, or exploit them to your own ends. Explore The Corporate Colony: Halcyon is a colony at the edge of the galaxy owned and operated by a corporate board. They control everything… except for the alien monsters left behind when the terraforming of the colony's two planets didn't exactly go according to plan. Find your ship, build your crew, and explore the settlements, space stations, and other intriguing locations throughout Halcyon.