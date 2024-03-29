Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Miju Games, The Planet Crafter

The Planet Crafter Receives April PC Launch Date

After being in Early Access, Miju Games have confirmed a proper release date for their sci-fi survival terraforming game, The Planet Crafter.

Article Summary Planet Crafter set for official PC release on April 10, 2024, after Early Access success.

Immersive terraforming and survival gameplay in a multiplayer or solo setting.

Detailed base-building and life-sustaining ecosystem management on an alien planet.

Explore, craft, and transform a barren world into a thriving environment with no violence.

Indie game developer and publisher Miju Games have given their space survival game The Planet Crafter an official release date for PC. In case you haven't checked this one out in Early Access, the game focuses on having an open-world terraforming experience where you will literally craft a planet into one that can sustain life. You can do this solo or with friends, as you'll enter into the ecosystem of a hostile planet with the goal of making it livable for humans, as well as other plant life and more. We have more info on the game below and the latest trailer above, as Version 1.0 will be released on April 10, 2024.

The Planet Crafter

"Welcome to your assigned planet. Your mission is to advance the terraformation process of this world. Generate 0², Heat and Pressure to do so. First, create a blue atmosphere". Planet Crafter throws you and your friends into a survival adventure in space, on a hostile planet where you see nothing but sand and dust. Without food or equipment, you'll have to explore this new world to find useful resources to survive the dangerous environment by building shelter and developing scientific machinery. As you progress on the planet, you will unveil its secrets and bring life to this barren land, turning it into a lively lush paradise with flora and creatures.

Multiplayer: survive by yourself or with friends (1-10+ online co-op)

survive by yourself or with friends (1-10+ online co-op) Survival: Thirst, Oxygen, Temperature and Health mechanics

Thirst, Oxygen, Temperature and Health mechanics Base Building: shelter from hostile environment and expand your exploration

shelter from hostile environment and expand your exploration Crafting: equipment, tools and food to help you survive

equipment, tools and food to help you survive Terraformation: turn an entire hostile planet to habitable paradise Build machines to create atmospheric pressure and heat the planet Create a biosphere with breathable oxygen Create life on your planet!

turn an entire hostile planet to habitable paradise Procedurally generated shipwrecks: explore and find infinite rare loot

explore and find infinite rare loot Creatures: create life by decrypting and mixing DNA extracts

create life by decrypting and mixing DNA extracts Chill experience: no violence: the only enemy you'll have to fight is the hostile environment

