The Protagonist: EX-1 Receives A Proper Release Date

3Mind Games recently revealed they have an official release date for their upcoming RPG title The Protagonist: EX-1. We now know that the game will be released onto Steam on July 19th, 2021, after having gone through a lengthy Early Access period to help improve the game. We got the latest trailer for you here along with more detail on the completed story you'll encounter.

Set in a brewing war between the planet Terra and an invading synthetic alien threat, in The Protagonist: EX-1 you play as Angel, a highly trained special agent who is sent into an alien ship with a squad to neutralize an imminent global threat. However, the mission goes drastically awry and Angel awakens alone in the station's infirmary, without her squad or any memory of what happened. Having to trust an unfamiliar voice to guide her through the alien ship, Angel must fight formidable enemies, navigate the unknown and find the rest of her team; for the survival of humanity back on Terra.

The Protagonist: EX-1 combines RPG and turn-based strategy elements with a gripping science fiction story to keep players entertained for hours. Personalize your campaign as you control Angel and the squad, customizing their close-combat abilities and navigating through dynamic dialogue trees, where decisions can have drastic consequences! With characters voiced by an impressive cast, including Hollywood actors Temuera Morrison and Tony Todd, delve into a narrative of war, mystery, and extra-terrestrial action as you defeat menacing alien foes and control the fate of the world below you.