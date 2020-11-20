The PUBG Global Invitational Returns To South Korea For 2021

PUBG Corp. revealed today that the PUBG Global Invitational will return in 2021 and will be hosted during a festival in South Korea. On paper, that sounds pretty impossible at the moment, but organizers are aiming to create one of the safest esports events to happen since the COVID-19 pandemic occurred. The company is planning an eight-week event that will prioritize safety precautions for everyone involved and will feature a $3.5 million prize pool. Along with the return of the Pick'Em Challenge. The event is set to take place from February 2nd until March 28th, 2021. Beyond the snippet from the announcement we have for you below, no details have been released as to how everyone will be able to just travel in and play this tournament over a nearly two-month period. Will they be staying in the country or can they leave? Will they be confined to their living quarters the entire time? How frequently will they be tested. All questions that have yet to be answered. We'll see if we get any in the weeks leading up to the event.

"It's been humbling to see the overwhelming positive fan reaction for our online regional PCS tournaments throughout the year. We're holding PGI.S thanks to fan support and we're confident that we'll be able to take the momentum from this year to create our best esports event yet," said CH Kim, CEO of PUBG Corporation and KRAFTON, Inc. "With full safety measures built-in to the event, we're committed to hosting a safe global esports tournament that can be enjoyed by our players in attendance and fans watching online from around the world." With safety as a top priority, PGI.S will bring together 32 global teams from across Korea, North America, Europe, Latin America, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Chinese Taipei. In order to create a safe environment, PUBG Corporation will fully adhere to government guidelines, in addition to enacting its own strengthened safety measures. Additionally, a two week quarantine period will also be built in to all player and staff schedules. Throughout the tournament, teams will compete in weekly "Survival" matches. The teams that earn chicken dinners across these 16 matches will earn prize money and a spot in the weekly "Final" matches. The ten matches played per Final will feature a larger amount of prize money given out based on performance. At the end of PGI.S, the team with the most amount of prize money will be crowned Global Champions. More details on the tournament format will be released closer to the event.