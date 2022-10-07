The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Hosts 50M Downloads Festival

Netmarble has launched a new event for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross as the game celebrates 50 million downloads. Officially being called The 50 Million DL Celebration Festival, the team are marking the occasion in style as they have hit a new milestone in the game's history. This particular event comes with some perks, as you'll get to play a newly added hero, take part in special events throughout the next few weeks, collect new rewards, and a lot more. We have the full details from the developers below of everything currently happening for the event below. You can take part in the festival yourself by downloading the game totally free from either the App Store or Google Play.

New Playable Hero: [Last Philosopher] Mage of Infinity Merlin joins the list of playable heroes.

[Last Philosopher] Mage of Infinity Merlin joins the list of playable heroes. 50M DL Celebration Festival Draw: Players will have the opportunity to earn the newly added hero [Last Philosopher] Mage of Infinity Merlin. SSR is guaranteed at 300 and 600 mileage. At 900 mileage, players can choose 1 out of 4 festival heroes, including [Last Philosopher] Mage of Infinity Merlin, [Waves of the Earth] Queen Diane, [Divine Protection] Merlin the Daughter of Belialuin, and [Restored Emotions] Hijack Gowther.

Players will have the opportunity to earn the newly added hero [Last Philosopher] Mage of Infinity Merlin. SSR is guaranteed at 300 and 600 mileage. At 900 mileage, players can choose 1 out of 4 festival heroes, including [Last Philosopher] Mage of Infinity Merlin, [Waves of the Earth] Queen Diane, [Divine Protection] Merlin the Daughter of Belialuin, and [Restored Emotions] Hijack Gowther. 50M DL Celebration Festival Check-In Event: Across a 28-day period, various check-in rewards will be given, including 150 Diamonds and a Super Awakening Token.

Across a 28-day period, various check-in rewards will be given, including 150 Diamonds and a Super Awakening Token. Event Boss Battle – Giant Hawk: Depending on the accumulated number of clearing the Event Boss Battle, several rewards can be obtained, including Diamonds and the Super Awakening Token. By completing the event, earned resources can be exchanged for various items such as a 50M DL Celebration Festival Ticket and Merlin Costume from the Exchange Shop.

Depending on the accumulated number of clearing the Event Boss Battle, several rewards can be obtained, including Diamonds and the Super Awakening Token. By completing the event, earned resources can be exchanged for various items such as a 50M DL Celebration Festival Ticket and Merlin Costume from the Exchange Shop. Chapter Clear Event: By clearing Chapters 19 to 23 main stages, players can obtain rewards such as Diamonds and the Full Awaken Token.

By clearing Chapters 19 to 23 main stages, players can obtain rewards such as Diamonds and the Full Awaken Token. Additional New Content: Players can now experience Chapter 24.5 and obtain the Jormungand's Holy Relic and Cusack's Holy Relic.