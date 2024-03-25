Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, The Sims 4, Video Games | Tagged: Dark & Lovely

The Sims 4 Announces New Dark & Lovely Partnership

Electronic Arts revealed a new partnership for The Sims 4, as the team are working with Dark & Lovely for new customization options.

Electronic Arts and Maxis announced a new partnership for The Sims 4 today, as they are working with Dark & Lovely to expand their customization features. The work that's being added to the game builds off the previous collabs with Ebonix, as they have introduced 24 new color combinations across two existing hairstyles, as well as new skin tones and nail options. The team will also be offering a new locs hairstyle in July. We have a snippet of the info from today's announcement for you below.

We're also extremely excited about the inclusion of one of our own The Sims 4 developers in the campaign. Kaelah first got her start in the video game industry by creating mods for The Sims as a player. "Being very involved in the Sims community," she says, "I started to notice that there were things fans were asking for that would really make whole groups of people feel better represented—so I decided to figure out how to do it!"

That wasn't a simple process, of course. Not only did Kaelah have to teach herself how to create mods, but she also had to overcome the practical effects of the aforementioned lack of representation in the industry. "Growing up I always thought that working on video games would be amazing," she says, "but I never really thought it was possible for me, since I didn't see many people who looked like me making them. Seeing the diverse group of mod creators for The Sims made it all finally seem possible."

One notable member of that group, in fact, was Ebonix herself. "Dani's mods were some of the first ones I downloaded!" Kaelah says. "At the time there weren't many hairstyles in the game that really connected with me, but her mods let young Sims have the same little twists and braids that I had growing up—which is such a huge deal for representation."

Now she's able to continue the work of representation within the Sims team itself. "I started making mods," she says, "all because I wanted to add more diversity and inclusion to the game. So helping make sure that The Sims is actively working to bring diversity and inclusivity to all players is a really big deal to me."

