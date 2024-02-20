Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, The Sims 4, Video Games | Tagged: Maxis, The Sims

The Sims 4 Reveals New Stuff Pack: Crystal Creations

The Sims 4 will be getting their energies in tune with the latest Stuff Pack, as Crystal Creations will be released at the end of the month.

Article Summary Explore The Sims 4's Crystal Creations Pack, mastering the Gemology Skill.

Create over 1000 unique bejeweled items for moods and relationships.

Charge gemstone jewelry via the Lunar Cycle for various in-game effects.

Discover 27 crystal types across Sims 4 to craft, collect, and gift.

Electronic Arts and Maxis revealed the next content update for The Sims 4, as the next Sluff Pack will be called Crystal Creations. This content is specifically for those who love trinkets and gems and crystals and everything that comes with it, as you'll unlock the new Gemology Skill to customize stellar creations that change people's moods, relationships, careers, and lives. The content will be released on February 29, but for now, we have more info below from their latest blog, and the trailer above.

The Sims 4: Crystal Creations

Nothing is more special than the pieces you hand-craft with love. With Crystal Creations, a Sim can create over 1,000 different permutations of bejeweled items, choosing to make a fashion statement, declaration of love, or a sparkly gift for a friend. To create these dazzling items, Sims can develop the Gemology Skill. This shiny new skill can be learned through practice as your Sim crafts at the new Gemology Table. Craft jewelry and cut gemstones in stunning new designs. As your Sim's skill improves, so will the quality of their creations. At the Gemology Table, Sims can cut gemstones and make stunning designs with the Crystals they collect and fashion them into engagement rings and other jewelry, including assorted rings, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings.

From selecting your favorite Crystal variant to choosing which metals suit a Crystal best, like Silver, Gold, or Rose Gold, your Sim will feel like a master crafter once surrounded by their colorful jewelry. You can also use any of the 22 metals found in The Sims 4 worlds, including Baconite, Death Metal, and Romantium. Send a message of love or friendship by selecting the perfect shape of a Gemstone; choose from 10 different cuts, including a Heart, Plumbob, or Gnome shape. The Gemology Skill can be boosted when a Sim reads the Gemology Skill book and when a Sim continues to craft Crystal Creations at the Gemology Table. A Sim can sell, collect, and gift their crafted creations to other Sims.

Connect with Crystal Energy

Don't you just love a little moonlight? We sure do! We're excited to share that Crystal Creations utilizes the Base Game Lunar Cycle. This means that in Crystal Creations, Sims can search out Crystals on their computer or pluck them off a Crystal Tree, and once the Crystal is cut into a Gemstone, the jewelry and Gemstones can be charged with the Crystal determining the effect. The objects must be placed on the Crystal Charging Grid. Once charged, Sims can wear or display their pieces, experiencing the effects of the Crystal to positively or negatively impact relationships, emotions, and in-game progress. Depending on the Crystal the effects of the charging may wane over time, and your Sims will need to recharge to feel the full effect once again. With the introduction of 3 new crystals, Amber, Jade, and Moonstone, there are currently 27 total crystals across all packs for Sims to discover. Sims can find Crystals anywhere! Locate Common, Uncommon, and Rare Crystals in dig spots and rocks on any world or lot, while Uncommon Crystals can also be purchased from the computer or at the Gemology Table, and Rare Crystals can only be found in different worlds or grown on a Crystal Tree.

