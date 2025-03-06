Posted in: Frogwares, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Sinking City 2

The Sinking City 2 Releases First Gameplay Trailer

Check out the first official trailer for The Sinking City 2, as the developers give players a brief look at the gameplay to come

Article Summary Frogwares unveils The Sinking City 2 with a chilling gameplay trailer set in 1920s Arkham.

Explore and survive a decaying city filled with Lovecraftian horrors and limited resources.

Engage with 1920s weapons against Eldritch creatures in a story rich with cosmic horror.

Unravel the mystery in a twisted, morally grey narrative inspired by Lovecraft's macabre mythos.

Indie game developer and publisher Frogwares has released the first real teaser trailer for The Sinking City 2, giving us a brief look at the gameplay. The team teased the highly-anticipated sequel a while ago, letting fans know they were going at this on their own without a major publisher and would be doing crowdfunding to get the game funded. Today, we see the first bit of the title, as the Lovecraftian-influenced title makes its way into the U.S. in the 1920s for a new terrifying experience. Enjoy the trailer above as we now wait for the game to get its funding.

The Sinking City 2

The Sinking City 2 is a survival-horror game set in a Lovecraftian 1920s United States. In the infamous city of Arkham, a supernatural flood has driven out all but the most deranged residents and brought decay and Eldritch monsters to the streets. Experience a heart-pounding survival horror as you explore the flooded city of Arkham and fight eldritch monsters beyond human comprehension. Immerse yourself in a distinct atmosphere of cosmic horror and twisted designs drawn from the dark wellsprings of HP Lovecraft's macabre imagination.

Fight to Survive: Use an arsenal of 1920s-inspired firearms and melee weapons to fight against Eldritch-inspired admonitions.

Use an arsenal of 1920s-inspired firearms and melee weapons to fight against Eldritch-inspired admonitions. Explore The Decaying City of Arkham: A world of decaying mansions, flooded markets, and abandoned hospitals that you'll explore by foot and by boat.

A world of decaying mansions, flooded markets, and abandoned hospitals that you'll explore by foot and by boat. Find and Use What You Can : Scrounge for limited resources and balance a finite inventory as you decide what to bring and what to leave behind.

: Scrounge for limited resources and balance a finite inventory as you decide what to bring and what to leave behind. Choose to Investigate Further: Solve optional cases and puzzles that let you investigate your surroundings deeper to uncover secrets, alternate options, and more lore.

Solve optional cases and puzzles that let you investigate your surroundings deeper to uncover secrets, alternate options, and more lore. A Twisted Lovecraftian Tale: Experience a morally grey and captivating story focused on personal loss and woven around the Lovecraftian mythos of cults, rituals, and incomprehensible creatures.

