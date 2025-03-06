Posted in: Frogwares, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Sinking City 2
The Sinking City 2 Releases First Gameplay Trailer
Check out the first official trailer for The Sinking City 2, as the developers give players a brief look at the gameplay to come
Article Summary
- Frogwares unveils The Sinking City 2 with a chilling gameplay trailer set in 1920s Arkham.
- Explore and survive a decaying city filled with Lovecraftian horrors and limited resources.
- Engage with 1920s weapons against Eldritch creatures in a story rich with cosmic horror.
- Unravel the mystery in a twisted, morally grey narrative inspired by Lovecraft's macabre mythos.
Indie game developer and publisher Frogwares has released the first real teaser trailer for The Sinking City 2, giving us a brief look at the gameplay. The team teased the highly-anticipated sequel a while ago, letting fans know they were going at this on their own without a major publisher and would be doing crowdfunding to get the game funded. Today, we see the first bit of the title, as the Lovecraftian-influenced title makes its way into the U.S. in the 1920s for a new terrifying experience. Enjoy the trailer above as we now wait for the game to get its funding.
The Sinking City 2
The Sinking City 2 is a survival-horror game set in a Lovecraftian 1920s United States. In the infamous city of Arkham, a supernatural flood has driven out all but the most deranged residents and brought decay and Eldritch monsters to the streets. Experience a heart-pounding survival horror as you explore the flooded city of Arkham and fight eldritch monsters beyond human comprehension. Immerse yourself in a distinct atmosphere of cosmic horror and twisted designs drawn from the dark wellsprings of HP Lovecraft's macabre imagination.
- Fight to Survive: Use an arsenal of 1920s-inspired firearms and melee weapons to fight against Eldritch-inspired admonitions.
- Explore The Decaying City of Arkham: A world of decaying mansions, flooded markets, and abandoned hospitals that you'll explore by foot and by boat.
- Find and Use What You Can: Scrounge for limited resources and balance a finite inventory as you decide what to bring and what to leave behind.
- Choose to Investigate Further: Solve optional cases and puzzles that let you investigate your surroundings deeper to uncover secrets, alternate options, and more lore.
- A Twisted Lovecraftian Tale: Experience a morally grey and captivating story focused on personal loss and woven around the Lovecraftian mythos of cults, rituals, and incomprehensible creatures.