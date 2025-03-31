Posted in: Frogwares, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Sinking City

The Sinking City Remaster Confirmed After Crowdfunding Goal

In the middle of a crowdfunding effort for the sequel, The Sinking City Remaster was confirmed after reaching a specific backer goal

Article Summary The Sinking City Remaster confirmed after crowdfunding milestone for the sequel.

Remaster set in Lovecraft-inspired Oakmont, filled with supernatural mysteries.

Game will feature 4K textures, improved lighting, and a new Photo Mode.

Developed on Unreal Engine 5, enhancing detail and adding visual upgrades.

Indie game developer and publisher Frogwares confirmed this morning that they will be releasing The Sinking City Remaster. The news came as part of their crowdfunding efforts for the game's sequel, aptly named The Sinking City 2, as it was one of the goals they had for reaching a certain level of funding. So, really, the announcement should come as no shock as it was on the list to get to their overall goal. No timeframe has been put on its release, but they did reveal some details of what to expect from the remaster.

The Sinking City Remaster

The Sinking City is an adventure and investigation game set in an open world inspired by the universe of H.P. Lovecraft, the master of Horror. The half-submerged city of Oakmont is gripped by supernatural forces. You're a private investigator, and you have to uncover the truth of what has possessed the city… and the minds of its inhabitants.

An oppressive atmosphere and story inspired by the universe of H.P. Lovecraft.

A vast open world that can be explored on foot, by boat, in a diving suit…

High replay value thanks to an open investigation system: each case can be solved in a number of ways, with different possible endings depending on your actions.

An arsenal of weapons from the 1920s with which to take on nightmarish creatures.

Manage your mental health to untangle the truth behind the madness.

Originally released in June 2019 and developed on Unreal Engine 4, the upcoming remaster is being built in Unreal Engine 5 and promises an upgraded visual experience alongside some requested quality-of-life features. The core additions to the remaster include:

Game fully relit in Unreal Engine 5

Enhanced locations with additional levels of detail and objects

4K textures and improved reflections

Addition of a Photo Mode

Support for DLSS, FSR and TSR upscaling

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!