The Stern Pinball Cup 2024 Kicked Off This Weekend

Stern Pinball players who are signed up for the insiders program can now compete in six events for the Stern Pinball Cup 2024

Players earn Race Points to climb weekly leaderboards through diverse pinball challenges.

Compete locally and globally, with leaderboards showcasing top performers at favorite locations.

Races run weekly from December 13, 2024, to January 24, 2025, offering varied difficulty levels.

Stern Pinball has launched the last competition for insiders to cap off 2024, as the Stern Pinball Cup 2024 is underway for six different games. The series is available to those who are a part of the Global Insider Connected system, as you'll compete across several titles that use the system to prove you are one of the best on the planet. We have more details about the set of events below.

Stern Pinball Cup 2024

Compete against players worldwide in an exciting series of weeklong pinball races. It's not about being a pro—it's about dedication and rising through the ranks. Earn Race Points by completing challenges and see how high you can climb! Each Insider Connected game has 5 Race Challenges per race that award Race Points. You can complete the challenges in any order, and they can be triggered multiple times until the race ends. The Leaderboard tracks global competition for race points—but there's more! We've designed this race with local communities and your IC connections in mind. You can filter the global leaderboard to see how players at your favorite locations are doing. This way, you can compare your performance with others in your area while still being part of the worldwide competition.

Each week is a new race, and by earning "Race Points" on global leaderboards, players can complete tasks on every connected pinball title, ranging from very easy to very hard. The more points a player earns, the higher their placement in that week's race. Check out the schedule of races below (all CT timezone):

Qualifying Race @ Turkey Trot Alley: Friday, December 13 at 9:00am – Friday, December 20, 2024 midnight

Friday, December 13 at 9:00am – Friday, December 20, 2024 midnight Race #1 @ Replay Raceway: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1:00am – Friday, December 27, 2024 midnight

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1:00am – Friday, December 27, 2024 midnight Race #2 @ Arctic Parklands: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 1:00am – Friday, January 3, 2025 midnight

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 1:00am – Friday, January 3, 2025 midnight Race #3 @ Fast Lane Fury: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 1:00am – Friday, January 10, 2025 midnight

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 1:00am – Friday, January 10, 2025 midnight Race #4 @ Silver Ball Circuit: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 1:00am – Friday, January 17, 2025 midnight

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 1:00am – Friday, January 17, 2025 midnight Final Race @ Gary Stern Speedways: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 1:00am – Friday, January 24, 2025 midnight

