The Talos Principle 2 – Road to Elysium Has Been Released

Devolver Digital has released The Talos Principle 2 - Road to Elysium, bringing familiar characters back to solve several new puzzles.

Indie game developer Croteam and publisher Devolver Digital have released the latest expansion for The Talos Principle 2 with Road to Elysium. This new DLC content, which will run you $20 if you absolutely want it, will present you with a new three-part coda and reunite you with beloved characters from the series. You'll be given a new set of puzzles that will challenge you at every turn in order to solve your way through the story. We have the latest trailer and info about it here.

The Talos Principle 2 – Road to Elysium

Road to Elysium is a three-part coda that allows you to dive deeper into the world of The Talos Principle 2, reunite with beloved characters, and put your puzzle-solving skills to the test through a series of thought-provoking new stories. Following the events of The Talos Principle 2, Road to Elysium continues the evolution of the robot world, providing you with a new perspective on some of the key moments from 1k's journey, and challenging you in new ways with puzzles built around familiar mechanics. Explore the philosophy of love, death and resurrection through the story of Hypatia and Sarabhai, and take your brain for a ride through the Laser Grid. In Orpheus Ascending, you return to the role of 1k to enter Sarabhai's mind and retrieve the shattered fragments of her personality, finally giving her a second chance at life. Set in a gorgeous environment inspired by ancient Egypt, this expansion challenges you to solve puzzles unconventionally and reconsider everything you know about laser mechanics.

The Land of Death: Explore a beautiful desert world full of ancient ruins, set within the mindscape of a damaged robot. Hang out with Yaqut and Miranda as they join Cornelius and Athena on a puzzle-driven adventure set on a stunning Caribbean Island. Step into the shoes of Yaqut and visit the Isle of the Blessed to impress Miranda with your problem-solving skills. Challenge yourself with a wide variety of never-before-seen puzzles using familiar tools, culminating in the Hexahedron, a large continuous puzzle cluster set in a mysterious crooked tower.

Explore a beautiful desert world full of ancient ruins, set within the mindscape of a damaged robot. Hang out with Yaqut and Miranda as they join Cornelius and Athena on a puzzle-driven adventure set on a stunning Caribbean Island. Step into the shoes of Yaqut and visit the Isle of the Blessed to impress Miranda with your problem-solving skills. Challenge yourself with a wide variety of never-before-seen puzzles using familiar tools, culminating in the Hexahedron, a large continuous puzzle cluster set in a mysterious crooked tower. Tropical Paradise: Take a load off and explore the island's beautiful beaches and its tropical forest. You're not in a rush, so just have a good time. Return to one of the most dramatic moments from The Talos Principle 2 and find out what happened to Byron when he was trapped in the Megastructure. Taking place on a series of floating islands, Into the Abyss takes you on a trippy journey through a glitchy dream world full of extremely difficult puzzles that will make your head spin.

