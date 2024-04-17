Posted in: Crunchyroll Games, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: nickelodeon, Street Fighter: Duel, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arrive In Street Fighter: Duel

Street Fighter: Duel just got some heroes in a half shell, as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been added to the mobile game.

Article Summary Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles join Street Fighter: Duel roster with two available now.

Raphael & Donatello enter the fray on May 15, completing the TMNT squad.

TMNT teams up with Street Fighter characters against M. Bison & Shredder.

Experience a new idle RPG twist on Street Fighter with iconic fighter upgrades.

Crunchyroll Games and Nickelodeon are working together for a new addition, as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have come to Street Fighter: Duel. Leonardo and Michelangelo have been added to the roster as we speak today, with Raphael and Donatello joining the game on May 15, as all four turtles will be a part of the game to fight off the forces of M. Bison and take on all comers. We have the finer details below as you can download the update to the game right now.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Street Fighter: Duel

Something totally not excellent is happening in the world of Street Fighter: Duel! M. Bison has teamed up with the arch nemesis of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles— Shredder. Now, the combined forces of the Shadaloo and Foot Clan threaten to overwhelm Ryu, Chun-Li, and the rest of the World Warriors. Can they rely on the help of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, and Donatello to save the day? Will Blanka get along with these fellow green heroes, or is the world doomed?

Bring together the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles based on their classic 1987 designs with iconic Street Fighter heroes like Ryu and Chun-Li.

Combine the powers of Leonardo and Michaelangelo to unleash the strongest ultimate attack in Street Fighter: Duel to date.

Collect all four Turtles when they're released this year and watch their unique roles meld in battle like melting cheese… on pizza with no anchovies.

Street Fighter: Duel is a new twist on the legendary Street Fighter franchise. Collect and upgrade your team of iconic fighters in this all-new idle RPG! Battle your way through an original story, or compete against friends and players around the world! Whether you are a casual Street Fighter fan or a mobile RPG gamer, Street Fighter: Duel brings innovative gameplay for everyone.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!