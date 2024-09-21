Posted in: Games, Gun Media, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Video Games | Tagged: Gun Interactive, Texas Chain Saw Massacre

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game Reveals New Rush Week Mode

A new free game mode is coming to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre video game, as Rush Week will kick off later on in September

Article Summary New Rush Week mode for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game launches September 26 with exclusive cosmetics.

Play as six Sorority Girls or Johnny in a 1v6 multiplayer mode inspired by late-70s slasher films.

Sorority House features new escape routes and items like wrenches, knives, and pepper spray for survival.

Johnny hunts with increasing power; a Fear system lets him track Sorority Girls by their fear levels.

Gun Interactive has a new game mode coming to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre video game, as player can take part in Rush Week in a few days. The new mode will launch on Thursday, September 26, for players who have purchased the Content Pass, then eventually on Monday, September 30, for all other players. The content focuses on Johnny Slaughter for a special 1v6 multiplayer mode that is heavily influenced by the late-70s slasher films. Anyone who plays can snag some free cosmetics during this time, but they'll only be free until the October patch kicks in, when a few of them move to the shop. We have the full details about the new mode below.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre – Rush Week

The goal is simple: survive. Play as six different Sorority Girls racing against the clock to escape from Johnny or as the Killer himself. Differing from the base game, players will have new escape options as well as a few new key items such as a wrench, a knife, and pepper spray, that allow players to protect themselves. Check out the gameplay trailer below! Johnny and six new playable Sorority Girls will be randomly assigned at the start of the match. This two-story Sorority House features multiple spots to run and hide in, including a locked basement that can be explored. Traversal is similar to the original game, with multiple windows that can be jumped out of, ladders to climb, and even an attic area with its own unique escape option.

While the Sorority Girls will not have any perks, there are key items scattered throughout the house to help them escape, including objects that allow them to call the authorities. If the police are called successfully, players have a limited amount of time to survive in the Sorority House with Johnny. There is an Attic Pole that can be used to make your final escape via an attic hatch, but be warned: at most only two Sorority Girls can escape through that exit, and Johnny players can also break the ladder to render that route useless. The Sorority Girls can buy themselves time by using various weapons and distractions like the wrench, the knife, and the pepper spray, as well as an all new mechanic using perfume that can be thrown at him to reveal his location.

Johnny's objective is to Hunt. With each execution, he will get stronger, making him more lethal the longer a match goes. Within 'Rush Week' there will be a Fear system in place where if a Sorority Girl has a high level of Fear, Johnny can smell that fear and find them easier. So, it's important for the Sorority Girls to complete objectives in order to lower their amount of fear or Johnny is going to get them. Devised under the consultation and blessings of Kim Henkel himself—writer of the screenplay for the original 1974 film—Rush Week ushers in a new era of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Set several years after the events of the original film, Rush Week allows Gun Interactive to explore and create within the world of Texas while still adhering to the authenticity of their game.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!