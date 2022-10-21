The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Gets Two New Kim Henkel Characters

Gun Interactive revealed that their upcoming horror game The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will be getting two characters from Kim Henkel. In case you're not a horror fan, Henkel is the screenwriter of the original film released in 1974, so the fact they managed to get him involved to create new characters based on a franchise he created is amazing. The two new characters are Johnny and Sissy, who were revealed after fans had followed a month-long breadcrumb trail created by Gun Interactive, leading to the now-uncovered mysterious game called Petals. The build-up to get there was actually pretty interesting, as we have the detailed notes from the developers about how this came about. More info on both characters will be released at a later time.

The first breadcrumb of the ARG (alternate reality game) was the Instagram account of Maria Flores, which consisted of pictures, news clippings, and snippets of lore for would-be detectives to dive into. From there, community members were sent to google map coordinates, hidden newscasts, and eventually a whole playable game, Petals on itch.io. In Petals, you play as Maria Flores, sister of main survivor Ana Flores, and through the gameplay, you'll learn more about her story and get introduced to the two new characters. People can now freely download Petals as a playable game for themselves and follow the entire trail for some fascinating pieces of lore, created by Gun Interactive.